DURHAM — Austin Knight sent his ConVal High School boys basketball team into the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s Division II semifinal against Pelham with some huge momentum, and then the senior helped seal the Cougars’ trip to the championship game.
Knight’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave No. 3 ConVal back the lead and the Cougars outscored No. 2 Pelham 18-9 in the fourth for a 58-47 win at Oyster River High School.
“That was really big,” said Knight. “Once he called the play, I just had to catch it and shoot it. That really gave us the momentum heading into the fourth and we were all hyped up after that. That was big.”
Knight went on to hit seven of eight free throws in the fourth and finished with 21 points, while teammates Owen Mcguire and Joseph Gutwein added 11 each.
ConVal connected on 21 of 25 free throws in the second half.
“We kind of worked for two straight days on how to close out games, ConVal coach Jason Starr said. “We put some different time on the clock, covered some scenarios, and whatever happened tonight, hopefully we covered it. We knocked down the free throws and they showed up here tonight for sure.”
ConVal (18-3) will play in its first championship game since 2000 when it takes on the winner of Tuesday’s late game between defending champion and No. 4 Lebanon and No. 1 Souhegan.
“Both teams played pretty hard; I don’t know how many free throws and layups we missed,” Pelham coach Michael Larson said. “It was getting extremely frustrating. They made their free throws down the stretch and we did not.”
Pelham (18-3) took a 38-37 lead on a converted steal by Jake McGlinchey (21 points). That’s when Knight buried his 3-pointer from the wing to give ConVal a 40-38 lead headed to the fourth.
“Emotionally, that was huge and it lifted evertbody’s spirits,” Starr said. “That three was a big turning point in the game and really got us going.”
ConVal took a 46-45 lead with 2:35 left in regulation, when Owen Michaels came up with a steal immediately after Pelham’s Jake Cawthorn grabbed an offensive rebound, which led to a pair of free throws by Christian Buffum.
The Cougars wrapped up the win with a 14 of 16 performance from the charity stripe in the fourth.