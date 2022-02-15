DURHAM – After getting off to a 12-0 start to the season, the Souhegan High School boys basketball team’s bid for an undefeated season ended at home at the hands of defending Division II champion Lebanon.
The Sabers hoped since then that they would have a chance to exact some revenge against the Raiders in the postseason, and they didn’t let that slip away in Tuesday night’s semifinals.
Locked in a defensive slugfest, top-seeded Souhegan broke open a 13-12 halftime lead with a 10-2 run to begin the third in their 41-32 victory over No. 4 Lebanon at Oyster River High School.
“We just wanted to get the win. Lebanon won it last year and they have championship-level experience and they took away our undefeated season,” Souhegan junior point guard Joe Bernasconi said. “We had a little chip on our shoulder coming into this game and we wanted to take a little something out of this game. They beat us on our home floor and we wanted to get a little bit of revenge.”
Souhegan (19-1) aims for its first state championship since a 2004 Class I crown when it faces No. 3 ConVal (18-3) for the Division II title on Sunday at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium at 1 p.m. The Cougars advanced with a 58-47 win over No. 2 Pelham (18-3) in Tuesday’s earlier action.
The Sabers haven’t been to the championship game since a 49-41 loss to Pembroke Academy in 2013.
“That was exactly what I expected. I think we’re the best defensive team in the division and (Lebanon) can defend the hell out of the ball too,” Souhegan coach Pete Pierce said. “The first game (a 60-44 Lebanon win) was up and down and this was not what it was all about.”
It took nearly six minutes into the game for Souhegan to score and they were stuck with five points midway through the second quarter before Matt Canavan jump started the offense by converting three consecutive drives. Braedon Falzarano (12 points) sank a 3-pointer to bring Lebanon within 13-12 at halftime.
Souhegan exploded out of the second half and took a 23-4 run on a floater by Bernasconi before Lebanon’s Jackson Stone (13 points) ended the run with a 3-pointer. John McBride’s putback sent Souhegan into the fourth quarter with a 25-19 lead.
“We tried to get up and down the floor more and we opened up the floor a little bit more,” Pierce said. “We tried to spread the floor more instead of having bodies all over the paint.”
The Sabers have the luxury of having several different players that can lead the scoring, and on this night it was Bernasconi. The highlight was an ankle-breaking crossover on a defender that led to a drive and a score that gave Souhegan a 33-25 lead with two minutes left.
“Joe is a warrior; he’s been a leader all season,” Pierce said. “We probably leaned on him more tonight, but you can see what he does in the open court.”
”Our team has more depth than Division II has seen in a long time,” Bernasconi said. “Any guy can go off and tonight just happened to be my night.”
A Stone 3-pointer brought Lebanon within 33-30 with 1:26 left in regulation, but Souhegan sealed the game at the foul line, which included a 6-for-6 effort by Bernasconi in the fourth.
“It was just one of these rock-fight games when it was really, really hard to score,” Lebanon coach Kieth Matte said. “They just did to us what we do to other teams. They just physically beat us up.”