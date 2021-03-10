EXETER — The Pelham boys basketball team is filled with players who were key pieces in last fall’s undefeated run to the Division III football championship.
It was that competitive edge that allowed Pelham to shake Sanborn in the second half and roll to a 62-43 win in a Division II boys basketball state semifinal at Exeter. Pelham will meet Lebanon, which beat Laconia 58-46 in Wednesday's other semifinal, in Saturday's final.
“Even though we didn’t get to this point last year basketball-wise, having kids that have had success and on big stages in other sports allows us to be more calm when we get here,” Pelham coach Michael Larson said.
Zach Jones led the way, especially in the pivotal third quarter. Up 12 at halftime, the Pythons outscored Sanborn 14-4 in the third to blow the game open. Jones had seven of his 17 points in the frame.
Pelham led by as many as 27 points in the second half.
Jones said that the game was similar to the Division III semifinal football win over a tough Monadnock team in November. Pelham went on to win the title.
“The win at Monadnock really helped us because we went in knowing we weren’t just going to pummel a team,” Jones said. “Sanborn beat us during the season so we knew we had to come in and be our best to win.”
Jones’ fellow football teammates, Jake Herrling and Jake Travis combined for eight points and six rebounds. Travis, a sophomore, has a chance to be a double state champion in his first full year as a varsity athlete.
“We’ve experienced playoffs before,” Travis said. “We’ve been in this situation. We know what to do. We just have to close it out.”
While those three excelled on the inside, Jake Dumont and Jake McGlinchey locked down the perimeter for the Pythons. Dumont had 17 points including three of Pelham’s four 3-pointers. McGlinchey had 14 points to go with a pair of assists.
Everyone who stepped on the court for Pelham before being pulled in the final minutes for substitutes had a rebound. The Pythons outrebounded Sanborn 38-19 and 12-6 on the offensive glass.
“They wanted it more early,” Sanborn coach Bob Ficker said. “We rely on our defense to trigger our offense, and we need to hit open shots because we’re usually the smallest team on the floor. They were very aggressive on the offensive boards. They killed us on the offensive boards. We made them miss shots, but they ended up with layups after they missed their shots.”
Dylan Khalil and Seth Butler led the way for the Indians with 12 points each.
Despite the defeat, history was made by Sanborn; it was the first time in program history that the Indians had made the final four.
Lebanon 58, Laconia 46