DURHAM — Pete Pierce decided to take last season off from coaching the Souhegan High boys basketball team amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but was welcomed back back this winter to coach a group of Sabers who weren’t regarded as being any sort of contender entering the Division II season.
Coming off a two-win campaign and with its coach back, Souhegan had already made a remarkable turnaround entering Sunday afternoon’s Division II championship game against ConVal, but the Sabers made sure they finished its season in style.
After top-seeded Souhegan saw its lead slip away late in the third quarter, the Sabers responded in the fourth to force overtime, where Souhegan pulled away to a 53-51 victory over No. 3 ConVal at UNH’s Lundholm Gymnasium.
“They told me I could come back this year if I wanted to, so I worked with some of the kids this summer, but some of these kids I didn’t know and hadn’t had them before the first game of the season. That’s pretty remarkable,” Pierce said. “It’s just pure competitive spirit. They all excel in other sports and they have a great competitive fire ... and look where it gets you.”
Junior forward Matt Canavan scored 19 points for Souhegan (20-1), while sophomore guard Nolan Colby netted 12 points to pace Souhegan to its first championship since a Class I crown in 2004.
Nolan’s 3-pointer with two minutes left in regulation gave Souhegan the lead, before Joseph Gutwein (game-high 21 points) hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 42.
“There are always going to be doubters, but we put in the work and got to it,” Nolan said. “We had full confidence we knew coming off the summer and into the fall that we had talent. We were able to come together as a team, play well, and now we’re here.”
ConVal (19-3) ripped off a 15-4 run to end the third quarter to take a 34-30 lead in the fourth, but the Cougars’ lead disappeared in the fourth. ConVal had one last chance in regulation coming out of a timeout with 1.4 seconds left, but Austin Knight’s 35-foot attempt bounced off the backboard and rim.
Knight scored only two points after netting 21 points during ConVal’s 58-47 win over No. 2 Pelham (18-3) in Tuesday’s semifinals.
“The last buzzer-beater was so in and out,” ConVal coach Jason Starr said. “We talked about coming around and getting (Knight) on a good cut because he’s made shots like that for us before and it was just off that backboard.
“In the overtime period, their players stepped up,” Starr added. “There were a couple and-1’s and things like that and they took advantage of the opportunity they had.”
Souhegan 6-foot 7-inch senior center John McBride immediately staked his claim on the boards by recording seven rebounds in the first quarter. Owen Michaels scored ConVal’s first points of the quarter in the final minute. Souhegan had a 10-2 lead entering the second quarter.
McBride (two blocks) finished with 15 of Souhegan’s 20 rebounds, with the biggest one coming to start overtime when he grabbed a miss for a putback and three-point play to give the Sabers a 45-42 lead.
“The thing that I love about our team is that we have so many ways we can beat you,” McBride said. “I don’t have to score 25 points every game, so coming in I knew I had to dominate the boards and I did that, and we came out with the win. I’m just so proud of how this team fought.”
“You have to strike first in overtime if you can because it gives you a distinct advantage, and we’re fortunate that the big guy got us up,” Pierce said. “All year long he’s been a difference for us because he’s an emotional leader for these kids.”
ConVal’s last lead of the game came when Owen McGuire found Gutwein in transition, but Keegan Burke sank a pair of free throws, and followed with a putback and three-point play to give Souhegan a 49-46 lead with 55 seconds left in overtime.
Colby came up with a steal on ConVal’s ensuing possession, which led a Burke hoop to extend the lead. Gutwein hit a 3-pointer as time expired for the game’s final score.
“It was a great high school basketball game; that’s what everyone wants,” Pierce said. “There are ebbs and flows, we played slow and we played fast. I don’t think there is anything else we could’ve done. We just kept our composure in overtime.”
And now the Sabers can truly savor what they’ve always wanted.
“I’ve been playing basketball since I was in the second grade and I’ve always just loved the game,” McBride said. “To be here right now, it’s everything I could have ever asked for as a New Hampshire basketball player.”