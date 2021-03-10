The Somersworth/Coe-Brown hockey program hasn’t won a championship since the co-op was formed between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, but that could change this weekend.
Somersworth/Coe-Brown advanced to Saturday’s Division II championship game by beating Merrimack 5-3 in the Division II semifinals Wednesday night at Dover Ice Arena.
Jake Pelletier and Aaron Bono each scored twice for the Bearcats, who will face Dover in the Division II final, which will also be played at Dover Ice Arena. Dover beat Oyster River 2-1 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
Merrimack scored first, but trailed 3-2 entering the third. It was a 4-2 game when Merrimack’s Dom Carozza scored a short-handed goal with 1:28 to play, but the Bearcats sealed the win when Jonny Pelletier, Jake’s younger brother, shot the puck into an empty net with 7.2 seconds left.
Jake Pelletier tied the game 1-1, in the opening period and made it a 4-2 game with his second goal, which came with 9:55 to play. Bono stretched Somersworth/Coe-Brown’s lead to 3-1 with 5:47 remaining in the second.
Merrimack received a power-play goal from Owen Sadowski that trimmed his team’s deficit to 3-2 with 1:33 left in the second, but the Tomahawks were unable to tie the game in the third. Brayden Guagliumi also scored for the Tomahawks.
Somersworth/Coe-Brown raised its record to 10-4-1. Merrimack completed its season with a 8-5-0 record.
Somersworth won the Division III championship in 2011, when the Toppers went 23-0-0 and beat Kennett 8-3 in the Division III championship game.