BEDFORD — Without knowing his new players and seeing some of his returners for a year, Portsmouth High School boys lacrosse coach Chad Vischer thought he had a .500-record team going into this season.
What he actually had was a history-making group.
The Clippers captured their first state championship with a 9-6 victory over Timberlane of Plaistow in the NHIAA Division II final Saturday night at Bulldogs Stadium.
Portsmouth, which finished as the D-II runner-up in 2018 and 2017 and the D-III runner-up in 2008, finished its season with a 20-1 record.
“When you’re looking at it, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Vischer said after Saturday’s final.
The Clippers scored the game’s first three goals and took a 3-1 lead into the second quarter.
Timberlane (11-8) knotted the score at 3-3 with 7:27 left before halftime on a goal from Nathan Vibber. Portsmouth responded with goals from junior Michael O’Neil and freshman Zac Amend to grab the lead for good and build a 5-3 halftime advantage.
Clippers junior midfielder Mike Durkin said he felt Timberlane’s huge fan section helped fuel the Owls in the second quarter, which he and his teammates knew they had to shut down.
“I think if we didn’t get those (two) goals, it would have been a completely different game because we kind of just took away all of their energy right there,” Durkin said. “And we secured a pretty good lead where they couldn’t just get a lucky goal, a lucky bounce or something and get back in the game.”
Portsmouth led, 6-4, after the third quarter and all but put the game away with Durkin’s goal that created a 9-5 Clippers cushion with 3:13 remaining.
Timberlane scored at least 14 goals in its three playoff victories and at least 15 over its final four regular-season games — all victories.
Anchored by junior goalie Skyler Mikolaities (three saves), seniors Henry Fitzpatrick and Owen Ingwersen and junior Peter Wool, Portsmouth’s defense allowed seven or fewer goals in each game.
“Our defense has been our key and maintained to be our key,” Vischer said.
Portsmouth freshman Nick Smith won all but two faceoffs to help his team secure the possession advantage and limit the Owls’ offensive chances.
Timberlane coach Ken Blaszka said the best way to defend the Clippers is by scoring goals and his team needed a few more possessions.
“If we score more than six (goals), we’re not giving up nine,” Blaszka said. “If you look at the time of possession in a game like (Saturday), they had the ball, what, 75% of the time? Give me five (faceoff wins) and think about what we can do.”
Timberlane received two goals from Braidon Bowman and one each from Vibber, Ryan Freeman, Nicholas Matthews and Eric George. Owls goalie Brady Marston made seven saves.
O’Neil and Amend both had a hat trick, Durkin scored twice and junior Dylan Roelofs also had a goal for Portsmouth. Roelofs and Houston Heidinger each had two assists.
“At the beginning of the season, I thought we were going to be terrible,” Durkin said. “I thought we were barely going to win any games and then after the first game we had, our team was clicking. ... It came together.”