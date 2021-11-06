NASHUA — Krists Putans’ tenure at Lebanon High School may be temporary but he forever became part of the boys soccer team’s history on Friday night at Stellos Stadium.
Putans, a senior exchange student from Riga, Latvia, scored the deciding penalty kick that delivered Lebanon a 1-0 victory over Oyster River of Durham in the NHIAA Division II championship game.
The third-seeded Raiders (17-2) won, 4-3, on penalty kicks to secure their first state title since 1991 and their first under 28th-year coach Rob Johnstone, who has led them to six finals.
Top-seeded and 2020 D-II champion Oyster River finished with a 17-1-1 record.
Putans, who had three off-target shots and one saved from inside the penalty box during the run of play, scored his penalty-kick goal on a shot into the lower right corner of the Bobcats’ net.
Putans said he was not nervous when he stepped up to take his penalty kick because he practiced them in training with Lebanon goalkeeper Easton Wykes.
“When I scored, I couldn’t believe it,” Putans said. “I thought I was dreaming.”
Like Putans, Wykes was a new addition to the Lebanon varsity roster this season.
Wykes, a junior, was the junior varsity team’s starting goalie last year but began this fall as the varsity team’s manager. Wykes took over in goal after senior starting goalie Colbie Deslisle broke his ankle in a 6-1 victory at Pembroke Academy on Sept. 21 and made three saves in the penalty-kick round of Lebanon’s 2-1 quarterfinal triumph over Bow.
Wykes made four saves in regulation of the final, including one on a breakaway, and began the penalty-kick round by denying Oyster River junior Nik O’Hern’s low shot aimed at the right corner.
“You truly can’t script that,” Johnstone said. “The kid’s picking up cones and pinnies (practice shirts) and saying, ‘Why did I ask to be manager? This is not fun,’ and there he is. I really think saving that first penalty — that’s just a huge emotional lift for our guys and for him.”
Daniel Mladek, Otto Bourne and Ryan Oliveira also recorded penalty-kick goals for the Raiders.
Oyster River received penalty-kick goals from Hunter Perry, Andres Alcocer and Jack Vittorioso and seven saves from senior goalkeeper Kenton Quaglieri.
The Bobcats drew six of their 10 corner kicks in the first half. O’Hern and Perry both had header shots in the penalty box sail over the crossbar.
Perry and teammate Nathan Mendoza both had promising runs inside the box waived off because they were deemed offsides.
Oyster River coach Akan Ekanem said his team struggled connecting the final touch in the attacking third.
“It wasn’t what it was supposed to be, it wasn’t what it was normally and we paid for it,” Ekanem said. “We had a couple of shots but we didn’t have the shots we typically get.”
Johnstone said former Lebanon players traveled from as far away as Washington, D.C, and Philadelphia to be at Friday’s game. He saw Wade Fleming, one of his former goalkeepers, sobbing in the stands after Putans clinched the title for Lebanon.
“It is truly emotional because we’ve had so many phenomenal people come through here that have left this venue or SNHU (Southern New Hampshire University) with a tear in their eye,” Johnstone said. “Now they have a tear in their eye (today), too.”