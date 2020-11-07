DURHAM — The majority of Caden Leader’s day during Saturday afternoon’s Division II boys soccer championship game was frustrating, but the ending couldn’t have been sweeter
Bow succeeded in limiting the touches for the Oyster River senior standout, but all it took was a 27-second span to open the second overtime for Leader to live up to his name.
Oyster River senior Noah Hern’s through ball drew Bow goalie Kyle Martin out, giving Leader enough space to cash in a header for a golden goal in Oyster River’s 1-0 championship victory over the Falcons.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Leader said. “We fought all the way through, we pushed hard, and we were all tired and we wanted the game to end. We pushed through and got the result we wanted.
“This means everything,” said Leader. “The first 17 years of my life was to get to this moment. It’s a great feeling to lead a team to a championship and help them win that final game. It means a lot.”
Oyster River coach Akan Ekanem now has made good on a promise made to then-coach Charlie Crull to win a championship. Ekanam took over the reins the season after Crull led Oyster River to its last championship in 2015.
“It’s amazing. Like I said to Charlie, ‘We’re going to get back here,’” Ekanem said. “It took us a while, but we got there.
“I’ve been coaching these guys since they were in U-12s right through their senior year, so it means so much for me to experience that with them, because they’ve been absolutely fantastic.”
Oyster River (12-3-1) nearly took the lead 13 minutes into the second half, but Hunter Perry’s blast hit the bottom of the crossbar and took a fortunate bounce for the Falcons to clear out.
After coming off a hat trick in Oyster River’s 4-1 win over Merrimack Valley in Wednesday’s semifinal, Leader was held without a shot on goal heading into the second overtime. Leader’s best chances were a pair of misses on direct kicks.
Ekanem chose to force the issue and put an immediate press to begin the second overtime, and it worked to perfection.
“The first overtime we sat back and we’re patient, and they kind of did the same thing,” Ekanem said. “The second overtime we decided to just get at them because they were tired. It was the one time the goalie made a mistake not coming out as aggressively as he had been, and we took advantage of it.”
Right when Hern got the ball, he looked up and saw Leader, and he knew that was the opportunity to cash in.
“They were pushing all game, fighting all game, and once that play went down, I knew that’d be only one of the chances we’d have,” Hern said. “I put it through to one of the best strikers we got.”
“We made a mistake. That’s it. When you get (Leader) hooked up one-on-one with the keeper, who do you think is going to win the game?” Bow coach George Pinkham said.
There was no doubt in Leader’s mind that the ball was going in once it left his head.
“We knew they had tired legs and they misread the ball from Noah,” Hern said. “It went over my head and I had a free header. As soon as it went past the goalie, I was thrilled.”