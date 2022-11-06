EXETER — Playing in its third straight Division II championship game, the Oyster River High School boys soccer team carried plenty of big-game experience into Sunday’s contest against a Kingswood team making the program’s first championship appearance.
The top-seeded Knights gave No. 2 Oyster River all it could handle, but eventually the Bobcats’ experience paid off.
Oyster River senior Hunter Perry’s goal 14 minutes into the second half broke a scoreless tie and it was enough for the Bobcats to win their second Division II championship in three years, 1-0, at Exeter High.
“Three championship games, two wins. I’ll take it,” Oyster River coach Akan Ekanem said. “The key was sticking to the game plan. Kingswood did a great job of getting the ball to their strikers, but we stuck to our game plan and it worked out.”
After defeating Bow, 1-0, in double overtime to win the 2020 championship, the Bobcats fell to Lebanon in last year’s title. game, 1-0. This was the 12th championship in the program’s history.
“I’m so happy for my team and myself. I’m speechless,” Perry said. “This means the world to me. I love this school with everything I have, and I’m so glad to bring (the trophy) back to our field and back to our school.”
Both teams had chances in the first half. Oyster River nearly scored four minutes into the contest when Ty Dorow charged at a loose ball and seemingly had an open net before Kingswood defender Thomas Benker slid in Dorow’s way.
After Anders Eisenhaure’s apparent goal was taken away by an offside penalty, Oyster River continued to put pressure on Kingswood goalie Caleb Russo. Dorow tried a shot from the corner that skidded across the top of the crossbar.
The Bobcats came out in the second half with some pressure. Max Scopel beat Dom Alberto to the ball, but his blast from 10 yards out was stopped by Russo.
Oyster River finally broke through into the second half when Perry buried an Eisenhaure pass to give Oyster River a 1-0 lead with 26 minutes left in regulation.
“Right before I said to myself that I had to attack this ball with everything I got,” Perry said. “It turned out as a goal.”
The Knights did have some pressure but couldn’t get enough to have many serious chances against Oyster River goalie Kyle Butts. Jonathan Hossack let go a corner kick with under five minutes left in regulation, but Butts came out of the net to snare it. The Bobcats then cleared another corner kick.
Kingswood defeated Oyster 1-0 during the regular season.
“I’m really proud of the effort from the boys,” Kingswood coach Erik Nelson said. “Oyster River is a physical team and credit to them for winning the championship. They play hard and have some real talented players.”