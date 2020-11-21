AMHERST — The Souhegan High football team expected to face adversity in the NHIAA Division II championship game and overcame it in the fourth quarter, securing a 26-21 victory over Plymouth and an undefeated season.
Facing a one-point deficit with 5:29 remaining, the Sabers (8-0) clinched the victory using the same formula that helped them to a 20-7 halftime advantage: defensive stops and a long Riley Lawhorn touchdown run.
The state championship is Souhegan’s fifth overall, first in Division II and first since 2010. The title game appearance was Plymouth’s fifth straight.
The Bobcats (6-1) took their first lead since the opening quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run from Joe D’Ambruoso and Will Fogarty’s ensuing point-after kick with 5:29 remaining.
“Adversity is going to happen,” Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett said. “There’s no way around it, especially in a championship game against a great team. And we just kept playing, continued the mission, we held fast, we got in the boats, we stuck it together and there we go.”
Souhegan, ranked fifth in the Union Leader Power Poll, regained the lead for good on the fourth play of its following drive, when Lawhorn, a senior, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:01 left after he dashed 70 yards down the left sideline into the end zone. Sabers quarterback Austin Jain kept the drive alive by scrambling for a first down on a third-and-8 play.
Plymouth, ranked sixth in the Power Poll, got the ball back with 3:54 left but Sabers senior Jake Civiello intercepted Plymouth running back Cole Johnston on a pitch-pass play to end the Bobcats’ final drive. Bobcats coach Chris Sanborn said he tried the play to catch Souhegan off guard.
Souhegan’s offense followed up by running out the last 3:40.
“I was overwhelmed,” Lawhorn said when he saw Civiello nab the interception. “That was a huge game-changer right there. They could have had a drive down the field and it could have been a completely different game.”
D’Ambruoso, a senior, helped shift momentum Plymouth’s way by intercepting Jain (9 of 13, 89 yards) on each of the Sabers’ last two third-quarter drives.
After D’Ambruoso’s second pick, Plymouth put together a 14-play, 61-yard, nearly nine-minute drive that ended with Cody Bannon’s 1-yard quarterback keeper run, helping the Bobcats trim Souhegan’s lead to 20-14 with 10:28 left.
“I said to the kids before the game, ‘Win, lose or draw, you’ve got to answer to yourself that you gave it everything you had and you can’t lie to yourself,’” Sanborn said. “And they gave it everything they had.”
Bannon, a senior, capped Plymouth’s 10-play, 67-yard opening drive with a 19-yard keeper run and Fogarty made the PAT to open the game’s scoring with 5:58 left in the opening quarter.
Souhegan knotted the score on its first play from scrimmage — a 68-yard Lawhorn TD run. Lawhorn ran for a game-high 198 yards on 17 carries.
Plymouth went three-and-out twice and turned the ball over on downs at the Sabers’ 12-yard line over its final three first-half drives.
“You win championships with defense and we got a championship effort out of them today,” Bowkett said of his defensive unit.
Souhegan broke the 7-7 tie with a 13-yard Will Hauser scoring run with 11:17 remaining in the first half. The Sabers took their 20-7 lead on a 28-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Jain to Luke Manning (five receptions, 57 yards) with 7:56 left before the half.
Bannon went 2 of 4 passing for 47 yards and ran 13 times for a team-high 52 yards. D’Ambruoso (10 carries, 50 yards), Johnston (seven carries, 30 yards) and Charlie Comeau (eight carries, 32 yards) also contributed offensively for Plymouth.
“Guys will step up when they need to step up and that’s what’s awesome about this team is we stay together,” Lawhorn said. “We stuck through the big and the small and that’s what got us here as state champions.”