DERRY — The Timberlane football team was stout defensively and patient on offense en route to capturing its first state championship in 20 years on Saturday at Memorial Field.
In their closest game this fall, the Owls completed their undefeated season by downing Milford, 13-10, in the NHIAA Division II championship game.
Top-seeded Timberlane, which finished 12-0 and will move up to Division I next year, won every game by at least 15 points aside from its two against Milford. The Owls beat Milford, 21-14, in both teams’ regular-season finale on Oct. 29.
The third-seeded Spartans (8-3) pulled within a field goal with 3:53 remaining on a 7-yard Caden Zalenski touchdown run that capped an 11-play, 61-yard drive. Milford’s ensuing onside-kick try went out of bounds and the Owls ran out the clock.
Timberlane held the Spartans to fewer than 200 yards of total offense and bottled up Milford senior running backs Zalenski (six carries, 29 yards) and Logan Barnhill (four rushes, five yards). Milford went three-and-out on four of its seven drives.
“Their backs are very good ... but for the most part, our guys were able to contain that run game and that was part of the difference in the game,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said.
Spartans coach Keith Jones said his offense could not get into a rhythm because of its lack of possession time and Timberlane’s defense.
“They had a lot of answers,” Jones said of the Owls. “They controlled points of attack. We weren’t getting to their linebackers. They were killing us.”
Five of the Owls’ eight drives lasted at least seven plays. Their longest drive, which lasted 13 plays, ended with a Harrison Bloom 36-yard field goal with one-tenth of a second left in the first half that gave them a 10-3 halftime lead.
Timberlane senior running back Dom Pallaria ran for a game-high 151 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. All but three of his runs went for fewer than 10 yards.
Pallaria said the Owls’ offense was content with chipping away at the Spartans with short runs.
“We obviously know not every single play is going to go for a touchdown,” Pallaria said. “As long as we just get three to four yards, it’s perfect. It’s a lot of patience. You’re not going to break every single one.”
Pallaria had the longest play of the game — a 51-yard touchdown dash up the middle of the Milford defense to open the game’s scoring with 11:05 left in the first half.
Bloom, a junior, booted the game-winning field goal from 21 yards out with 8:53 left to build the Owls a 10-point lead. Milford then put together its lone touchdown drive on its ensuing possession.
Spartans senior kicker Colin Gregg’s 37-yard field goal with 4:02 remaining before halftime put Milford on the board.
Timberlane sophomore quarterback Garrett Shivell went 3 of 6 passing for 22 yards and ran 10 times for 68 yards. Owls senior defensive tackle Evan Roeger logged a sack.
Milford junior quarterback Chuck Urda completed 7 of his 10 passing attempts for 97 yards and logged 32 rushing yards on eight carries. Classmate Trice Cote had five receptions for 41 yards.
“That’s a (darn) good football team that I’m sure would have won a lot of games in Division I this year,” Jones said of Timberlane.