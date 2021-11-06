PLAISTOW — Running back Dominic Pallaria rushed for 138 yards and five touchdowns, leading top seed and unbeaten Timberlane Regional past Gilford-Belmont 42-6 in Friday’s Division II playoff opener.
Timberlane advanced to host No. 4 seed Saint Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saint Thomas advanced with a 21-0 win over Hanover on Friday night.
Timberlane and Saint Thomas played in Week 1, with the Owls rolling, 43-0, in Dover.
“Defensively we were very good in the first half. We played fast and physical,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “Offensively we found some things that helped us and we were able to finish a few drives. Our guys were really confident coming into today.”
Pallaria found the end zone four times before halftime as Timberlane built a 35-0 lead going into the break. The Owls’ defense did its part as well, preventing Gilford-Belmont from getting a first down until the third quarter. The Golden Eagles generated 114 yards on offense for the night.
Timberlane took a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Pallaria on the team’s opening drive. Braden Perras’ interception of Golden Eagles quarterback Isaiah Reese at the Golden Eagles 30-yard line set up a 24-yard touchdown run by Dan Post (101 yards rushing).
Pallaria scored the Owls’ next two TDs, on runs of 4 and 26 yards.
Timberlane kept coming, and Bryce Parker blocked a punt and recovered the ball at the Golden Eagles’ 7, setting up Pallaria for another 4-yard TD run and a 35-0 halftime lead.
Pallaria added his final score on the first snap of the second half, breaking free for a 62-yard run and a 42-0 lead.
Gilford-Belmont scored its points on a 38-yard TD run by Luke Loyer in the fourth quarter. Loyer led the visitors with 60 yards rushing, all of that coming in the fourth quarter.