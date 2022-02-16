KINGSTON -- The Laconia High School girls basketball team clearly showed no intimidation faced with the task of beating undefeated Hanover in Wednesday night's Division II semifinal.
No. 5 Laconia continued to never waver, but it was the way top-seeded Hanover ended the first half the made the ultimate difference.
With Laconia up up by one midway through the second quarter, Hanover ripped off a 13-0 run to end the half for a cushion it didn't let go of towards a 45-37 victory over the Sachems at Sanborn High School.
"We've pretty much had blowouts all year, so this was a good game for us to have before the finals," Hanover coach Dan O'Rourke said. "Laconia is a heck of a team and I knew it wasn't going to be a 30-point game like it was earlier in the year. They're young, aggresive, athletic, talented and very well-coached. It was a fun game."
Hanover (20-0) aims for its first championship since 2019 when it faces No. 3 Bow (19-2) for the Division II title at the University of New Hampshire's Lundholm Gymnasium on Sunday at 7 p.m. Bow advanced with a 42-26 win over No. 3 Pembroke Academy (18-3) in Wednesday's earlier action.
"The girls played hard all game long. We knew it was going to be a battle and we just wanted to put Hanover in a spot where they haven't been all year, and that's a competitive game," Laconia coach Jeff Greeley said. "The end of the second quarter was a little tough, but I thought we executed well all night.
"But they're a good team," Greeley added. "Sometimes if you give them open shots, they're going to knock them down."
Stella Galanes (12 points) drained a 3-pointer to send Hanover into the second quarter with an 11-8 lead, but Laconia (17-4) responded to take a 14-13 lead after a hoop by Macy Swormstedt (11 points).
Melissa Whitemore (18 points) began Hanover's run by draining a 3-pointer, and Galanes followed by converting a steal. Caroline Adams found Whitemore in transition to give Hanover a 21-13 lead.
Hanover closed out the first half with a Sydney McLaughlin 3-pointer that was followed by a buzzer-beating layup by Galanes to give Hanover a 26-14 halftime lead.
"That's our game," O'Rourke said. "Laconia was able to contain us on the fast break for the first quarter and a half, and then we hit them in the final three minutes. Once we get the flow going, we get into transition.
"That's the one thing about this team, we can score 10 points very quickly."
Hanover's biggest lead of the game was 39-25 in the third quarter, before Laconia trimmed its deficit to 39-31 entering the fourth.
Hanover now faces a Bow team that it beat 50-28 in the second game of the season. O'Rourke know a lot has changed in two months and expects his team's biggest challenge of the season.
"I thought heading into the year that Bow and Hanover were the top two teams," O'Rourke said. "They're very athletic, gritty kids who can match our athleticism."