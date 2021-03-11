BEDFORD — It was abject chaos for 32 minutes, but the Bishop Brady girls basketball team was perfectly calm in the middle of the hurricane.
A frenetic game ended with a strong fourth quarter by the Giants that propelled them to a 58-50 win over Pelham and into Sunday’s Division II girls championship game.
Giants senior Ami Rivera finished with a team-high 17 points and added seven assists, six rebounds and a pair of blocks and steals.
“She does everything,” Bishop Brady coach Sal Alosa said. “For a couple years she was the leading rebounder on the team. I told her she can’t do that this year. I said we need to have you at the point, break the press, and score. That’s what she’s done.”
Bishop Brady, in its first state title game in program history, will play Kennett, which beat Hanover 51-50 in overtime in Thursday's second semifinal, in Sunday’s championship.
Rivera led a Giants team that never trailed but could never shake the Pythons. Brady excelled in transition and defensively. The Giants picked 21 steals to keep Pelham from ever establishing an offensive rhythm.
No one was better at that than Brady junior Libbey Hicks. Hicks had a double-double with 13 points and 12 steals.
“Defensively I need to keep my feet moving, pop back, and wait for them to make their move and then I’ll make mine,” Hicks said.
Halle Laramie had 17 points for the Giants, including 12 in the first quarter that helped Brady open an early 12-point lead. Isabella Rivera had 11 points for Bishop Brady as well.
The Giants needed every one of those steals as Pelham absolutely crushed them on the glass. The Pythons outrebounded Bishop Brady 61-38 and 22-14 on the offensive glass. Brady also shot 8-for-40 from three, which gave the Pythons rebounding opportunities.
Brady led by as many as 13 points, but Pelham always found a way to get the deficit back down to single digits.
The Pythons were led by a mammoth game by freshman Jasmine Becotte, who had 21 points, 19 rebounds and four assists.
Jordyn Galgay had 16 points and three steals for Pelham, and freshman Sophia Joncas came off the bench and finished with 16 rebounds and a block.
“She played hard,” Pelham coach Robert Shepard said of Becotte. “She gave 100 percent effort all the way. I thought she gave a terrific team effort for us.”
Kennett 51, Hanover 50