DURHAM -- The final touches matched the rest of the masterpiece the Hanover High School girls’ basketball created this season.
It was all dominance.
Top-seeded Hanover completed a 21-0 campaign with Sunday night’s 55-24 win against No. 3 Bow (19-3) in the Division II championship at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium. Hanover scored the first seven points of the game, held Bow scoreless for the first eight minutes and never looked back.
“It’s been a dominant year. I’ve never had a year like this,” Hanover coach Dan O’Rourke said. “We’re undefeated and every game we’re winning by double digits and that’s just unheard of. And in my 21 years as head coach, we’ve just never had a team like this.”
That’s saying something, because O’Rourke has had some very good teams, including other championship-winning groups in 2019, 2008, 2005 and 2004 (Hanover also won titles in 1999 and 1997). But the 2021-22 version was truly something special, scoring 61.5 points per game and allowing just 31.0. The only team Hanover didn’t beat by double digits in the regular season was Bedford, the 2021 D-I champs and 2022 D-I runner-up, which Hanover downed, 66-58, back on Jan. 15.
“The Hanover game was scheduled because we knew they played the type of game that we would need to get ready for and compete with the iron of Division I,” Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs said earlier this season.
The reality is, this group of Hanover players have been remarkable for years. They were undefeated last season before losing in overtime in the semifinals to Kennett, they also reached the semifinals in 2020, and they have compiled a 77-3 record during the last three seasons. Digging deeper into their history reveals more of the same.
“When this group was in 6th grade in our AAU program (Hanover Heat), it’s a developmental program with only kids from Hanover, we went to the state finals and played …. basically a Nashua AAU team that had a lot of different stars from all over the area, and we lost by three,” said O’Rourke, a cardiologist by trade who also runs the Heat AAU program. “It was at that point that I was like, ‘This team could be really good.’”
The players knew it, too, even before Sunday night’s championship.
“Growing up together we definitely had a solid core of players who all started playing together when we were younger, and we all stuck with it, so I think we’ve always known it would be special, and it has been very special every single year,” senior guard Caroline Adams said.
All that time together has created bonds on and off the court.
“A lot of these girls I’ve been on the same team with since I was in 4th or 5th grade, so it’s just amazing,” said junior guard Stella Galanes, who finished with a game-high 19 points on Sunday. “You kind of get a sense of who everyone is and where they are, and they’re my best friends. I just know the bus drive back is going to be so fun.”
Galanes led D-II in scoring this season at 21 points per game, and she became just the second Hanover player in the last 26 years to reach the 1,000-point milestone. She scored only one point in the first quarter on Sunday, but she had eight by halftime and in the third quarter she scored nine points in less than two minutes on three 3-pointers, all of them picture-perfect jumpers that hit nothing but net. When she drained another pure 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give her team a 46-18 lead, she had more points than the entire Bow team.
“When she gets going, the ball doesn’t hit the rim,” O’Rourke said of Galanes.
Hanover’s other star, senior Melissa Whitmore, also delivered. The 6-foot-1 Whitmore, who grabbed over 1,000 rebounds in her high school career, went 3-for-6 from 3-point land on Sunday and finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Next year, she’ll be bringing that versatile skill set to the women’s basketball team at D-II Stonehill College.
As good as Galanes and Whitmore were against Bow, the undefeated season and Sunday night’s title-clinching win was a team-wide effort for Hanover. All seven players who saw the court in the first half -- Galanes, Whitmore, Adams, Jane Lackley, Eliza Daigle, Sydney McLaughlin and Amina Ajwang -- contributed to the lockdown defense, which held Bow to 19% shooting (4-for-21) in the opening 16 minutes and 22.4% (11-for-49) for the game. There’s no doubt nerves affected the Falcons’ shooting touch -- Bow was just 1-for-8 from the free throw line -- but Hanover’s athleticism, grit and focus also led to a 40-23 advantage in rebounds, another team-wide factor for the winners.
“We got after every lose ball and got after every rebound,” Galanes said, “and we knew that was going to be the key tonight.”
Lackley led that rebounding effort with 11 boards to go along with six points. Adams had seven rebounds from her guard position and finished with four points and four assists. Daigle had eight points and two rebounds, while McLaughlin and Ajwang combined for five points and four rebounds.
“They’re all a great group of kids, they’re very talented and anybody on the court can put the ball in,” O’Rourke said. “Yes, Stella and Melissa are our knockdown shooters, but we just played very well when it mattered most.”
Bow’s Alexandra Larrabee finished with 10 points and eight rebounds to lead her team in both categories, and Isabella LaPerle had three points, three rebounds and three steals for the Falcons.
While the outcome of Sunday’s championship may have felt like a forgone conclusion for much of the game, and even the season, that’s not how the Hanover players reacted when the final horn sounded. Galanes and Whitmore had their hands on their heads and mouths open in disbelief as they watched the final seconds from the bench. Other players counted down the last ticks, and everyone exploded onto the court when the clock hit 0:00.
“Having gone to the semis and lost, I think that made this so much sweeter for us, that we were able to come out and pull it off and just show everyone how hard we’ve been working this year,” Adams said. “To come out and have such a good game tonight, that was a really special thing for us.”