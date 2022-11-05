Pelham coach Carlos Fuertes and captains Ashlyn Walsh, center, and Lindsey Butler celebrate at the conclusion of Friday night’s Division II championship victory over Pembroke at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader From left, Pelham's Lindsey Butler, Hannah Deschene, Kate Burke and Sophia Joncas celebrate at the conclusion of Friday night's Division II championship victory over Pembroke at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
NASHUA — When Carlos Fuertes took over the Pelham High girls soccer program five years ago, the Pythons struggled to get 11 players on the field, an unfortunate trend that continued through last year’s remarkable run to the Division II quarterfinals.
With the influx of nine freshmen to bolster the roster to 19 players this season, Fuertes felt the Pythons had a legitimate chance to compete and make school history in the process.
They did both.
Junior Ashlyn Walsh’s first-half goal gave third-seeded Pelham a lead that it would protect in a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Pembroke Academy in Friday night’s Division II championship game at Stellos Stadium.
“We’re honestly surprised, but to come so far after our previous seasons, it’s a great feeling,” Walsh said. “Last year, we only played with nine or 10 girls on the field at once, so we were a little short-numbered, but we made it this far. We had a strong freshman class and they held their own.”
The win gave Pelham its first soccer championship, boys or girls, and it was also only the second girls championship in any sport in school history. The 2001 cross country team won the Class M-S title.
“Five seasons ago, we didn’t have a full team, so we just kind of settled in like a JV team just playing,” Fuertes said. “Then my three seniors came in and they started to help. I could tell the way we were playing and the way we were strategizing. It started to build and started to build every year.”
Midfielders Carlee Sloan and Lindsey Butler, along with goalie Hannah Deschene, are those three seniors who jump-started the program’s culture change. Deschene made four saves on Friday to secure her fifth shutout of the season.
“It definitely didn’t stop us,” Deschene said. “We realized we had a good team last year. We knew we had potential. This year, we had the numbers, we had experience and we kind of took advantage of it.”
Deschene came up with the biggest play of the night late when Pelham (15-3-1) picked up the pressure with 12 minutes left in regulation. An attempt by Pembroke’s Ryley LeBlanc was tipped up by Deschene off the crossbar, and Bailey Gatchell’s rebound attempt sailed over the net.
“I just tried to keep my eye on the ball and keep my positioning right wherever the ball was and relying on my defense to get the ball out,” Deschene said.
Walsh gave Pelham the 1-0 lead with 24:22 left in the first half off a boot from around 35 yards away to the top of the net over Pembroke goalie Laila Al-Shawafi (seven saves).
“I just saw an open pocket and I decided to take the shot because I had it and it went right over her,” Walsh said.
The loss marked the second straight year that Pembroke lost in the title game. The, Spartans dropped a 2-1 decision to Bow last season.
“We couldn’t answer,” Pembroke coach Jess Kaufman Desrochers said. “We tried. We hit some crossbars, hit some (football field goal posts) and any other day those would’ve gone in. Today they didn’t, and it breaks my heart for these girls.”
Pelham’s journey from a fledgling program to a championship run was capped by the way it played the entire postseason. Pelham needed to go to penalty kicks to survive a 3-2 decision against No. 6 Coe-Brown in the quarterfinals, and outlasted No. 2 Hollis-Brookline with a 4-3 overtime victory in the semifinals.
“They made history,” Fuertes said. “I told them they’ve gone through everything.”