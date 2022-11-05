NASHUA — When Carlos Fuertes took over the Pelham High girls soccer program five years ago, the Pythons struggled to get 11 players on the field, an unfortunate trend that continued through last year’s remarkable run to the Division II quarterfinals.

With the influx of nine freshmen to bolster the roster to 19 players this season, Fuertes felt the Pythons had a legitimate chance to compete and make school history in the process.