Kennett’s Hope Elias holds up the championship plaque with her teammates as they celebrate their Division II state championship victory over Bow Sunday at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham. At far left is Kaylee McLellan, whose two free throws with no time left won the game.
Bow’s Alexandra Larrabee looks for a shot against Kennett’s Catherine Chick during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bow's Alexandra Larrabee looks for a shot against Kennett's Catherine Chick during Sunday's Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bow’s Juliette Tarsa takes a shot over Kennett’s Sydnie Chin during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett players celebrate their Division II state championship victory over Bow Sunday at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett’s Catherine Chick passes away from Bow’s Lyndsey LaPerle during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett fans celebrate their Division II state championship victory over Bow Sunday at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett players react after Kaylee McLellan, foreground, hit the game-winning free throw to win Sunday’s Division II state championship game over Bow at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett players celebrate their Division II state championship victory over Bow Sunday at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett players react after Kaylee McLellan sunk the game winning free throw to clinch Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Bow at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett’s Samantha Sidoti grabs a rebound between Bow’s Alexandra Larrabee and teammate Catherine Chick during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bow’s Lyndsey LaPerle lays it up between Kennett’s Sydnie Chin, left, and Kayla Goodhart during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett’s Catherine Chick pulls down a rebound between Bow’s Alexandra Larrabee, left, and teammate Samantha Sidoti during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett's bench reacts to a made three pointer during Sunday’s Division II state championship game against Bow at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bow’s Juliette Tarsa loses her balance as she’s defended by Kennett’s Catherine Chick during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium, in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Kennett’s Kaylee McLellan lays it up against Bow’s Alexandra Larrabee during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bow’s Lyndsey LaPerle tries to get through Kennett’s Kaylee McLellan, left, and Catherine Chick during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
DURHAM — Kaylee McLellan didn’t look the least bit nervous, but she had every right to be.
McLellan, a senior guard, sank two free throws with no time remaining to give the second-seeded Kennett High School girls basketball team a 38-37 victory over top-seeded Bow in Sunday’s Division II championship game at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium.
McLellan was 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the game and finished with a team-high 14 points.
“I just knew to complete our mission I had to knock those down and I was confident I was going to do it,” McLellan said. “When (the second shot) was falling through, I knew that was the game. This is probably the best moment of my life.”
McLellan made a 3-pointer that gave Kennett (21-1) a 36-33 lead with 1:36 to play, but Bow (20-1) took the lead on baskets by Alexandra Larrabee and Lyndsey LaPerle. LaPerle’s basket came with 40 seconds remaining.
With the game’s final seconds ticking off the clock, McLellan took the ball to the basket and drew her sixth foul of the game.
“I just kind of threw it up and hoped for a foul,” she said. “I knew I was 6 for 6 from the line, so I was confident in making them. We came this far, we might as well win it.”
The players on the Bow bench raced onto the court when the buzzer sounded, thinking time had expired before the foul was called. Then the Falcons received the bad news.
“That’s a bang-bang play,” Bow coach Phil Davis said. “You never want to lose on a last-second call, but that’s part of the game. It was kind of whistle, horn, light on the backboard. If anything I thought he was calling a blocking foul. I didn’t think it was a shooting foul, but he said she was going up so she got the two free throws.”
Sydnie Chin added 10 points for Kennett, which received a game-high nine rebounds from Catherine Chick. The Eagles made 7 of their 17 3-point attempts.
Isabella LaPerle led Bow with 15 points. Alexandra Larrabee added 13 points for the Falcons, who lost to Hanover in last year’s Division II championship game.
“They (the Falcons) deserved this one for all the efforts they’ve put in all year,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, the end result wasn’t what we were looking for.”
Bow junior Juliette Tarsa, who scored a game-high 15 points when the Falcons beat the Eagles 38-28 during the regular season, was scoreless in the game.
“They face-guarded her,” Davis said. “We were trying to set double screens for her and stuff. It was tough to get her open. Unfortunately we couldn’t really get (Tarsa) going today. I’m sure she’ll work hard this summer and get back after it next year.”
Kennett led 11-7 after one quarter and stretched that lead to 25-15 at halftime. The Eagles were 5 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc in the half.
A 14-0 run in the third quarter gave Bow a 29-27 edge with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter. It was 31-31 entering the final eight minutes.
Kennett was held to 13 points in the second half, two of which came when the clock showed nothing but zeroes.
“(McLellan) is the one I’d want at the free throw line in that situation,” Kennett coach Larry Meader said. “I’d pick her 10 times out of 10. The pressure doesn’t bother her. I pulled her over to see if she wanted a timeout or she just wanted to shoot. She said, ‘I just want to shoot them.’ I had no doubt she was making both of them.”