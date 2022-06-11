PLYMOUTH — There was only one blemish on Coe-Brown’s record this season, and the Bears had a chance to wipe it out in Saturday’s Division II softball final at Plymouth State University against John Stark.
“They’re a good team, they’re the only team we lost to this year, so we were expecting a good game,” Coe-Brown pitcher Madison Decota said, “but we were ready for it.”
Yes, they were. Decota and the Bears’ defense held the Generals in check, and top-seeded Coe-Brown (18-1) put together one big inning to claim a 6-1 win and the title against No. 3 Stark (16-3).
“We took it one game at a time this year for sure, but once we got here, we just went for it,” Decota said. “It feels great.”
Decota and her Stark counterpart, Olivia Hargreaves, made quick work of the first three innings, allowing just two base runners combined and no runs. That all changed in the fourth.
Coe-Brown scored its first run of the frame without the benefit of a hit as Haile Comeau reached on an error, took second on some heads-up baserunning, went to third on a sacrifice fly from Decota and scored on a wild pitch. The way the game was going, one run felt important, but it was just the start for the Bears.
Lily Veneroni singled, Annie Jerome reached on a fielder’s choice and Courtney Thomas singled to put runners on first and second with two outs. Jayden Porter followed with a hard ground ball to third base that was fielded cleanly, but the throw to first was dropped and Jerome scored from second to make it 2-0. That brought up Hailey Pruett, who hit a towering fly that eluded the right fielder and sent two more Bears across the plate.
Ava Fitzgerald followed with a walk, and Emma Broadstone plated Pruett and Fitzgerald with a triple to left that ballooned the lead to 6-0. All told, the Bears used four hits, two errors and two wild pitches to score their six runs.
That was more than enough for Decota, who allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out four and walking none. She made it look fairly easy, but that look was deceiving.
“I had to really breathe and focus in on every single pitch,” Decota said. “This was a very nerve-wracking game.”
The Generals finally scraped across a run against her in the sixth inning. Diana Stafford started the rally with a one-out single and took second on a passed ball. It looked like the Bears would get out of the inning unscathed, but a throwing error allowed Stafford to score to make it 6-1.
When Decota took the circle to start the bottom of the seventh, she was relieved to see that same total on the scoreboard.
“I was very grateful to have that lead,” she said, “but we still had to focus. The job’s not done until the last pitch.”
Stark’s Hargreaves opened the seventh with a single, but that’s all Decota allowed. Jerome made a nice play at shortstop for the first out, Pruett caught a pop at second for the second out, and then she assisted on the final out, flipping to Porter at first base to seal the title.
It was Coe-Brown’s first championship since 2015. Stark finished runner-up after winning it all in 2019 and 2018, that title coming on a 9-4 win against Coe-Brown.
“Stark isn’t our biggest rival, but they’re always good and we’re always good,” DeCota said, “so they were definitely a team to beat.”