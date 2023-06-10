Deming
White Mountains pitcher Karter Deming jumps for joy with catcher Noah Covell after Deming shut out Monadnock 2-0 on Saturday in the Division III championship at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — The White Mountains Regional baseball team made the improbable look easy on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium.

Led by a 16-strikeout, two-hit shutout from senior pitcher Karter Deming, the Spartans defeated previously unbeaten Monadnock Regional, 2-0, in the NHIAA Division III championship game.