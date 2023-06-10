MANCHESTER — The White Mountains Regional baseball team made the improbable look easy on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium.
Led by a 16-strikeout, two-hit shutout from senior pitcher Karter Deming, the Spartans defeated previously unbeaten Monadnock Regional, 2-0, in the NHIAA Division III championship game.
All the pressure was on Monadnock entering the final, White Mountains coach Dave Deming told his players before the game.
The top-seeded Huskies entered Saturday as the two-time defending D-III champions, with an 18-0 record this season and having won 43 straight games overall.
Third-seeded White Mountains (18-2) used a seventh-inning rally to advance past sixth-seeded Conant, 9-8, in the quarterfinals and reached its third-ever title game with a 4-0 semifinal triumph over second-seeded Bishop Brady.
“Nobody expected us to win,” Dave Deming, Karter’s dad, said after leading the program to its third title.
Using mostly his fastball and curveball, Karter Deming walked three and hit one batter alongside his 16 strikeouts — the most his dad can remember him throwing at any level. The righty struck out the side in the fourth inning and also sent Monadnock down in order in the second and sixth.
The Huskies’ best chance to score came in the third inning, when Jake Hillard hit a one-out triple to left field. Deming ended the threat by striking out the next two Monadnock batters.
Three of Deming’s strikeouts came against Monadnock senior Cam Olivo, the Division III player of the year.
Dave Deming said he and his coaches debated intentionally walking Olivo every at-bat but decided against it and figured Karter wouldn’t do that anyway.
“I wasn’t scared,” Karter Deming said. “I was going after him.”
White Mountains’ No. 7 hitter Ian St. Cyr drove in both of the game’s runs. The junior brought home Noah Covell with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and again with a single to center field in the fourth.
Dave Deming said St. Cyr hit well when the Spartans took batting practice earlier last week.
“He came in huge,” Karter Deming said of St. Cyr. “We were at practice and we were like, ‘Dude, put the bat on the ball and it’s going to drop,’ and he did that.”
Dave Deming said the Spartans went into the championship aiming to score the game’s first run to put Monadnock in a situation it likely did not have much experience with this season — playing from behind.
The Huskies outscored their opponents, 212-30, and earned seven shutout wins over their 16 regular-season wins.
“Our intention was to get up early,” Dave Deming said. “They’re not used to being the ones chasing.”
Covell and Jacob Silver both had singles and each drew a walk for the Spartans.
Olivo, a Southern New Hampshire University commit, allowed three hits and two walks alongside four strikeouts over the first four innings.
Huskies junior Ben Dean tossed three innings of one-hit scoreless relief, striking out six. Dean struck out five of the first six batters he faced and retired the first seven.
The game started about an hour and 15 minutes late due to rain and lightning.
“Dream come true, for sure,” Karter Deming said. “I had a blast with these boys. This is my senior year and ended it pretty well.”