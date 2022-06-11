Monadnock pitcher Kevin Putnam works against Inter-Lakes during Saturday’s state Division III championship at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Putnam went the distance, allowing four hits and two unearned runs.
Monadnock pitcher Kevin Putnam works against Inter-Lakes during Saturday’s state Division III championship at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Putnam went the distance, allowing four hits and two unearned runs.
MANCHESTER — Top-seeded Monadnock entered Saturday’s NHIAA Division III baseball championship game as a team known for its offense, and the Huskies lived up to their reputation.
Monadnock scored in five of its six at-bats and repeated as the Division III champion by beating third-seeded Inter-Lakes 11-2 at Delta Dental Stadium.
Monadnock scored at least 10 runs in 14 of its 17 regular-season games, and put nine runs on the scoreboard in its semifinal victory over Berlin.
“Monadnock is the best team in the division, and they would probably battle with any team in our state regardless of division,” Inter-Lakes coach Dan Curnyn said. “Do they hit well? Absolutely. And they’re baseball players who play other sports, they’re not athletes playing just baseball.”
Monadnock (20-0) scored three runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth. First baseman Cam Olivo had three extra-base hits in the victory, including a solo home run in the fifth. Olivo tripled in the first, doubled in the third and finished the game with three RBIs.
Kevin Putnam and Ben Dean each added two hits for the Huskies.
“Our offense clicks on all cylinders all the time,” Olivo said. “Top to bottom, we all just crush the ball.”
Putnam’s pitching performance was pretty good as well. He allowed four hits and both Inter-Lakes runs were unearned. Putnam struck out six.
Leadoff hitter Alex Potter had two hits and scored a run for the Lakers (16-3), who were playing in the Division III championship game for the first time.
Monadnock is the only undefeated NHIAA baseball team in the state.
“Were we worried about their pitching and defense? Absolutely,” Curnyn said. “They hit really well, though. I’d say that’s probably where they hang their hat.”