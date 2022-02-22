BEDFORD — After controlling the second quarter and taking a seven-point lead into halftime of Tuesday’s night’s Division III semifinal against Mascoma Valley, the Kearsarge High School boys basketball team looked to be in control.
That was until the Royals made it a new game by outscoring the Cougars 14-4 in the third quarter to take a 35-32 lead heading to the fourth.
But No. 3 Kearsarge brushed aside nearly seven scoreless minutes of frustration by ending the game on a 13-6 run for a 45-42 win at Bedford High. Mascoma’s last chance came when Ben Seller’s difficult 3-point attempt hit the rim as time expired.
On Saturday (7 p.m.) at Keene State College, Kearsarge (17-3) will play for its first Division III title since 2017. The Cougars will face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between No. 5 White Mountains and top-seeded defending champ Gilford.
“A lot of times in the playoffs, games are going to come down to (scores in the) 30s and 40s because you don’t know what’s going to be working,” Kearsarge coach Nathan Camp said. “We were struggling to score at times and I called timeout and said ‘We’ve got to get stops’ and they did and carried through with their assignments.”
Sam Carl began Kearsarge’s fourth-quarter comeback with a 3-pointer. Chris Stanchfield (20 points) scored on three straight drives to give the Cougars a 41-39 lead with five minutes left. George Jallah converted a steal, and Stanchfield blocked Seller on an attempted layup.
Cole Moulton sank a 3-pointer to bring Mascoma to within 43-42 with 1:09 left. The Royals came up with a stop on the ensuing possession, but their bid to take a lead ended with a Kearsarge steal and two Stanchfieled free throws