EXETER — With the score tied late into Sunday’s Division III championship game, the Hopkinton High School boys lacrosse team picked the perfect time to be at its best.
Hopkinton senior John Despres broke a 4-4 tie with 4:01 left in regulation, and Patrick Buss and Merrick Chapin followed with goals to propel the fifth-seeded Hawks to a 7-4 championship victory over No. 2 Campbell.
“It feels great. I didn’t think we’d come this far but we did,” Despres said. “I got that goal, (Colby Boissy) was making saves in our defense. We just took the momentum from them.”
Hopkinton (13-5) had a 5-5 record midway through the season before it ripped off eight straight victories en route to the program’s fourth Division III championship. Hopkinton won three straight titles from 2017 to 2019 before it dropped a 12-10 decision to Laconia in last year’s title game.
“It took a lot,” Hopkinton coach Deacon Blue said. “In the preseason, we had a sloppy offense. We were 5-5 at one point and we were kind of struggling. But we bounced back, changed our offense earlier in the year and the boys really took to it. It was a lot of quick passing and selflessness.”
The teams embarked on a defensive struggle in the first half that left the game tied at 2-2. Hopkinton’s Lincoln Wilson and Campbell’s Andrew Willnus traded goals to begin the third quarter before Nick Martel gave Hopkinton back the lead at 4-3 with 3:47 left in the quarter.
Willnus tied the game at 4-4 with 7:47 left in regulation after he circled the net to score.
Boissy, who plays goalie for the soccer team, never played lacrosse until the team needed a goalie this year. Boissy made 10 stops Sunday to give the Hawks a chance at the late-game heroics.
“Honestly, I knew that team was going to be good this year and they needed a goalie, so I was like, ‘Why not?” Boissy said. “I was seeing the ball good and the defense was amazing today.”
Blue couldn’t have been more grateful for the job Boissy did this season.
“We came in this year with no goalie and I thought, ‘What are we going to do?”’ Blue said. “He’s incredibly athletic and he’s making no-look saves and he has a sixth sense of where the ball is going to be. He’s not your textbook technique goalie, but he’s got the quick hands to get it done.”
Despres broke the 4-4 tie and Buss followed 22 seconds later by beating Campbell goalie Ryan Guerrette (seven saves) to give Hopkinton a 6-4 lead with 3:39 remaining.
“It was just a good goal. (The defender) fell off me, I shot it and it went in,” Despres said. “It felt so good.”
After starting off 11-0, Campbell (15-3) scuffled a bit down the stretch before rebounding with a 16-6 win over No. 10 Bishop Brady in the quarterfinals and a 8-0 victory over No. 3 Pelham in the semifinals.