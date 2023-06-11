Hopkinton's Despres
Hopkinton’s John Despres winds up for a goal during the Division III state championship on Sunday at Exeter. The Hawks beat Campbell 7-4 for the crown.

 BRITTANY GRIMES/UNION LEADER

EXETER — With the score tied late into Sunday’s Division III championship game, the Hopkinton High School boys lacrosse team picked the perfect time to be at its best.

Hopkinton senior John Despres broke a 4-4 tie with 4:01 left in regulation, and Patrick Buss and Merrick Chapin followed with goals to propel the fifth-seeded Hawks to a 7-4 championship victory over No. 2 Campbell.