LACONIA — The Laconia boys lacrosse team’s Tuesday practice was so bad, coach Steve McDonough said he almost threw his players off the field.
The next night on that same field, the Sachems advanced to the NHIAA Division III championship game by knocking off Campbell High, the only unbeaten boys lacrosse team left in the state. Laconia took its first lead with 3:36 remaining in the game and held on for a 7-6 semifinal victory at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium.
The fourth-seeded Sachems (13-3) will play second-seeded Hopkinton (14-2) in the Division III final on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter. Top-seeded Campbell finished with a 16-1 record.
“We know how good we are, we know how good we can play and (Wednesday) we did that,” McDonough said. “Execution was a little shaky but we challenge them (the players) every game to three Es: energy, effort, enthusiasm and (Wednesday) we had that in spades so I’m a proud coach.”
Laconia took the lead — its first of the game — for good with 3:36 remaining, when senior attackman Evan Carignan scored off a perfectly timed feed from sophomore JP Harriman to break a 5-5 tie.
“JP threw me an absolute dime and I just stepped into it and I had to take the shot,” Carignan said. “Big goal.”
Fellow senior Tim Ausevich (12 faceoff wins) scored one of his two goals off a feed from Evan Rollins with 1:29 left to give Laconia a two-score cushion.
Campbell pulled within one with 51.7 seconds remaining on a goal from senior Jack Noury, and teammate Lucas Craig won the ensuing faceoff — the team’s only four-quarter faceoff win. Noury took the Cougars’ final shot, a turnaround try with about 20 seconds left that was denied by Laconia senior goalkeeper Cam Harriman (18 saves).
Campbell coach Josh Knight said he felt energy and adrenaline took over his players at times. He said he tried to remind them to take a deep breath in between quarters and during every timeout.
“(They were) just pushing too much,” Knight said of his players. “At times, they were in a situation, they just saw an open man and reacted instead of taking in all six-on-six. It came back to bite us.”
After a scoreless opening quarter, the Sachems and Campbell were tied at two goals each at halftime. Nick Carignan and Andrew Willnus scored the first two second-half goals to build the Cougars a 4-2 advantage — their biggest of the game.
The Cougars scored at least 12 goals in 13 games, including their 16-4 quarterfinal win over No. 9 seed Gilford.
“Our defense is lockdown,” Evan Carignan said. “They know what they’re doing and we just came in (Wednesday) ready.”
Rollins’ transition goal that came with 6:09 left in the third quarter created the five-goal deadlock. The Sachems also received a goal each from Lucas Beane, Carson Tucker and Cole Roy.
Noury and Nick Carignan each logged two goals and Colby Carey also scored for Campbell. Cougars junior goalkeeper Ryan Guerette made nine saves.
Craig and Nick Carignan won a combined four faceoffs.
“Really our message (Wednesday) was be Laconia,” McDonough said. “I think sometimes you can get really caught up in scouting teams and really, drastically changing what you do. We just wanted to be the best versions of ourselves.”