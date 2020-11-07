MANCHESTER — When the Trinity boys soccer team lost its one-goal lead late in the NHIAA DIvision III championship game Saturday at Powers Memorial Stadium, coach Chris Morgan said it did not rattle the Pioneers. It just made them want to capture the program’s first state title even more, he said.
Trinity sophomore forward Nate Shipman showed that desire inside the final three minutes when he scored the game-winning goal that delivered the Pioneers a 2-1 victory over Gilford.
Off a cross from Trinity senior captain Nate Meeker, Shipman chased down a bouncing ball at the top of the Golden Eagles’ penalty box and headed it over Gilford goalkeeper Thomas Donnelly (11 saves), who came off his line to challenge Shipman.
“I saw the clock — with less than five minutes, I did not want to go to extra time or penalties or anything,” said Shipman, who also scored Trinity’s first goal off an assist from Meeker. “I saw the cross come over. I’ve done that before — just hit it over the goalie a little bit — and it went in.”
Shipman’s goal came about seven minutes after Gilford (11-3) knotted the score at 1-1 on a goal from freshman Aiden Bondaz, who missed all but five games this year due to an injury.
“Honestly, we were not upset,” Morgan said of his team after Gilford’s tally. “We just got more hungry. We wanted it. We have so much confidence in ourselves. We’ve been down before so we knew we’d come back.”
Trinity (15-2-1) had the possession advantage and pressured the Golden Eagles’ back line for most of the second half, which led to Shipman’s goal that opened the game’s scoring in the 46th minute. Shipman scored on a leaping header off a cross from Meeker, who received the ball close to the near sideline via a through pass from Quinn Booth.
“Other guys have stepped up but those two guys have really connected quite a bit,” Morgan said of Meeker and Shipman. “They’re just so quick and they’ve gotten so good with the placement of the ball.”
Gilford had to defend 10 of the Pioneers’ 13 shots on goal and four of their seven corner kicks in the second half but created promising chances other than Bondaz’ goal over the final 40 minutes.
The Golden Eagles nearly took a 2-1 lead with about five minutes left, when Tanner Keenan’s header off a Chance Bolduc cross went just wide of the left post.
Trinity senior goalie Anthony DiZillo (three saves) denied a low shot by Gilford’s Anthony Aquiar in the 46th minute and made a diving save on another Aquiar shot in the 63rd minute following a Gilford free kick.
“Because of their schedule and because of the talent they have that came back from last year, I knew that they were probably going to possess the ball more than we were,” Gilford coach Dave Pinkham said. “The advantage that I felt that we would have is quick counters and also defensively, we’re going to bend but we’re not going to break that much. When we did have the counters, we did have some great opportunities to score.”
While the Pioneers hoisted the championship and took their share of celebratory photos after the game, Shipman said being the program’s first team to win a title had not set in yet.
“We’re still living in the moment but I’m sure once we start celebrating it’s going to really kick in,” Shipman said. “We’re going to feel like state champions.”