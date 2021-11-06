LACONIA — Sam Reine found his way to the Trinity High School boys soccer team as a foreign-exchange student from Germany, then earned his way to be the team’s primary goalie down a stretch run that culminated with Friday night’s Division III championship game against Campbell.
Reine’s one and only year playing American high school soccer finished with the perfect ending.
Defending Division III champion Trinity and No. 3 Campbell were tied 1-1 after battling through regulation and two overtimes, which meant Reine would face the pressure of penalty kicks. Reine stared it down and sealed a 3-0 win in the PK round with a final save of Luke Delia’s shot, giving his teammates for the year their second-straight championship with the 2-1 victory at Laconia High School.
“It’s amazing; I can’t describe this. I’m still shaking,” Reine said. “It was awesome. That’s what every goalkeeper dreams of — saving a PK to win.”
Reine felt more comfortable coming into this challenge because he had already faced it last Friday when fifth-seeded Trinity (15-3-1) survived a 2-1 win in PKs over No. 4 Conant in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers then took down No. 1 Gilford, 2-1, in Monday’s semifinals.
“He had some really big saves all night,” Trinity coach Phil Tuttle said. “He did it against Conant two games ago and it was in very similar fashion and got us the win. Two games later, he does it again. He’s been big for us.”
Austin Pepper scored the game’s first goal three minutes into the second half and Trinity protected that lead until Campbell (16-3-1) made a late push that resulted in a throw-in deep into Trinity’s zone. Ryan Latsha’s launch somehow squeezed its way through Trinity’s defense and Will Caliri finished it off to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:12 left in regulation.
“I’m super proud of the boys for fighting back. To claw your way back is hard when you’re down in this type of game,” Campbell coach Brian Henderson said. “It’s hard not to lose focus and let it slip away but our boys didn’t do that. They worked, they fought and they climbed back in.”
“The bitter part of this is that it’s PKs and it’s not an actual play, so it’s a tough pill to swallow,” Henderson added. “It’s just the way it goes down.”
Campbell goalie Jack Noury also came up with some big saves all night, including three in the first overtime. The highlight came when he stuffed Griffin Tomko in front of the net off a cross by Tyler Bike.
Noury then opened PKs by stopping Nathan Shipman, while Campbell’s Eric Coates’ shot went wide right. After Trinity’s Eamon Lapalme scored, Reine stopped Connor Donaghey, and Noury denied Quinn Booth. Campbell’s Justin Edmonds’ shot went wide, and Conor Bosworth followed with a dagger to give the Pioneers a 2-0 advantage the Cougars couldn’t overcome.
“We already had a PK and it basically went the same way,” Reine said. “To get them basically back-to-back is awesome; it’s amazing.”
Tuttle also spent his first year at Trinity as the new coach, but he knew he had to challenge his team after it began the year 4-3. The Pioneers responded with an 11-0-1 finish, with the only blemish being a scoreless tie with Campbell to end the regular season.
“I came into this year and I knew they lost some very good players and this group was pretty questionable and I didn’t know if we’d have the same talent to compete,” Tuttle said. “After seven games, I would’ve said no. But then after that the guys dug down deep and you could tell it was coming from somewhere else and not just their overall skill level.”