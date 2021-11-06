MANCHESTER — Trinity High School football coach Rob Cathcart has relied on his underclassmen more than he typically would this fall.
The young Pioneers have exceeded Cathcart’s initial season expectations and earned their spot in the NHIAA Division III final Saturday with a 33-8 semifinal triumph over Campbell.
Second-seeded Trinity, which has 18 underclassmen on its 27-man roster, will play top-seeded and unbeaten Pelham in the Division III title game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Pelham advanced with a 46-6 semifinal win over Kearsarge.
Trinity and the Pythons were scheduled to play during the regular season on Oct. 8 but the game was canceled because Trinity had COVID issues within its program.
“It’s tough to ask a lot of those guys but we were in a position where we needed to,” Cathcart said of his underclassmen. “Just as the season wore on, we were able to find a more ways to get a little more opportunity and get the ball into the hands of some of our athletes that (are) young and they just have responded so it’s been nice to see.”
Sophomore running back/defensive back Devohn Ellis is the latest of the bunch to step up, recording three defensive turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) and two offensive touchdowns in the Pioneers’ victory over Campbell.
Trinity sophomore quarterback Jack Service connected with Ellis for a 36-yard touchdown with 5.6 seconds left in the first half to help build the Pioneers’ 20-8 halftime advantage. The scoring play came after Campbell (7-3) called a timeout and stopped the clock. Trinity (8-1) had no timeouts remaining.
The Pioneers started the drive at their 40-yard line after sophomore Bobby Kinsella intercepted Campbell quarterback Gavin Osgood.
Campbell drove to the Pioneers’ 8-yard line on its 15-play, second-half opening drive, but turned the ball over on downs.
“I believe that gave us a lot of confidence and boosted our momentum,” Ellis said.
The Cougars, who had three interceptions and one fumble, did not cross midfield the rest of the game. The Pioneers held Campbell to fewer than 200 yards of total offense.
“I think at the end of the day, we didn’t have enough opportunities to establish our offensive rhythm,” Cougars coach Glen Costello said. “Trinity did a good job controlling the football. They were aided by a couple penalties here and there. You don’t have the ball a lot and you turn over the ball, it’s not a good recipe for success.”
Ellis (eight carries, 127 yards) scored on a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap the game’s scoring. Ellis also set up the game’s first touchdown — a 1-yard run by Trinity senior James Thibault in the opening quarter.
Service threw a backwards pass to Ellis, who then scrambled and found Service open down the left sideline for a 27-yard pass that put Trinity on the Cougars’ 3-yard line. Thibault (14 carries, 36 yards) barreled into the end zone two plays later.
Service (4 of 7 passing, 89 yards) also ran in a 1-yard score in the second quarter to put Trinity ahead, 13-8, and threw a fourth-down, 24-yard TD to Jameson Farley in the fourth quarter.
Campbell scored its lone touchdown with six minutes left in the first half, when Scott Hershberger (13 carries, 46 yards) darted into the end zone from 3 yards out. Jackson Kanaley ran in the ensuing 2-point conversion.
Senior Nate Perry ran 15 times for a team-high 69 yards and classmate George Ivas logged two sacks for the Cougars.
“Glad we put in all that work over the season for it to pay off and finally get a chance at the state championship,” Ellis said.