HERE’S an unpleasant thought if you’re an NHIAA Division III football coach somewhere other than Pelham High School: Pelham went 8-0 and won the Division III championship last season, and may be just as good — or better — this year.
The Pythons, who beat Stevens of Claremont 40-0 in the 2020 Division III championship game, return 16 starters from that team, eight on each side of the ball. Pelham outscored its opponents 256-23.
Senior running back/defensive back Kevin Bodenrader, junior quarterback/defensive back Jake Travis and junior running back/linebacker Ethan Demmons are among the returnees.
“We will have the target on our backs,” Pelham coach Tom Babaian said. “Depth is always an issue in the lower divisions, so it takes some luck with the injury bug for all the teams.”
Monadnock of Swanzey was the only team that tested Pelham last season. The Huskies dropped a 14-10 decision to the Pythons in the Division III semifinals, but had a coaching change in the offseason. Rob Lotito has replaced Ryan Avery, who resigned after four seasons as the program’s head coach.
Monadnock also lost six players who were Division III First Team All-State selections as seniors last year. Expect the Huskies to be stingy on defense though, as senior linebacker Hayden Haddock and junior defensive end Jack Lorenz both return. Each was a First Team All-State pick last season.
Stevens had a small senior class last year (six players), but must replace quarterback Owen Taylor, who is among those who graduated.
“We lost all of our skill players,” Stevens coach Paul Silva said. “We have a solid corps, but we’re inexperienced.”
The Cardinals will rely heavily on running back/linebacker Pascal Lemieux and fullback/nose guard/linebacker Hunter Christian. Lemieux was the team’s leading tackler last year.
Campbell and Trinity appear to be among the teams that could qualify for the playoffs. Campbell returned five starters on each side of the ball. Running back/defensive back Nate Perry and offensive lineman/linebacker Brady Robicheau will be among the key players for the Cougars this year.
Talented but inexperienced may be the best way to describe this year’s Trinity team, which gave Division I Memorial all it could handle in the Queen City Jamboree.
“The bulk of our team are sophomores and freshmen,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said. “We’ve got a lot of younger guys playing. Small senior class. Small junior class.”
Here’s a quick look at the five other teams in the division:
• Mike Jillson is in his first year as the head coach at ConVal of Peterborough, which opted out of the 2020 football season. Jillson was a longtime assistant at Monadnock and also served as an assistant at Hanover. “There’s been some coaching instability here for a little bit, but I think there’s potential for us to do some things,” Jillson said. “We have a greater learning curve because they didn’t play last year, but it’s something we have to work with.”
• Paul Lavigne returned as the head coach at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough last season. Lavigne also coached IL/M from 2009 to 2011, and guided Lakers to the Division VI championship in 2009 and 2011. Lavigne’s coaching resume includes stops at Stevens, Milford, Manchester Memorial and Manchester West. He has also coached at Plymouth State and Saint Anselm. His Milford teams won four straight Division II championships beginning in 1976.
• There’s uncertainty surrounding Kearsarge of North Sutton, since that program also opted out of the 2020 season. Cody Anderson is back for his third year as the program’s head coach, but will be coaching players who haven’t played in a game since 2019.
• It looks like a rebuilding year for veteran Laconia coach Craig Kozens, who will lean on senior running back/linebacker Colton Roy. Roy was a Division III First Team All-State selection at linebacker last season.
• There’s also a new head coach at Winnisquam, where Tim Hyde has replaced Derek Hunt. Hyde has a lengthy coaching resume and has coached primarily in California, most recently at Palisades Charter High School in Los Angeles. Hyde will have to find a quarterback to replace Phil Nichols, who graduated after leading the Bears to the Division IV championship in 2018 and 2019.