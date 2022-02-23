BEDFORD — Despite a loss to to Fall Mountain during the regular season, Monadnock High School girls basketball coach Bobby Fortes felt like he still had the better team entering Wednesday night’s rematch with the Wildcats in the Division III semifinals.
The Huskies took the floor looking to avenge that 52-45 loss, and they emphatically proved their coach right in the process.
Sixth-seeded Monadnock took the lead for good early in the second quarter and took control with a 16-2 third quarter on it way to a 49-34 win over No. 2 Fall Mountain at Bedford High School.
“We felt like we were the better team coming in. We were the sixth seed, but we were winning that game during the regular season the whole game and we gave it up at the end.
“Second half of the season, there was nobody better than us besides Conant, and they beat us by one, so we’re ready to go on Sunday.”
Monadnock (16-4) heads to Keene State College for Sunday’s Division III championship game. The Huskies will face top-seeded, two-time defending champ Conant (20-0), which used a 23-point performance by Emma Tetters to beat No. 4 Newfound 60-23 in Wednesday night's second game. The victory was Conant's 58th straight.
The Monadnock win prevented Fall Mountain (16-2) from reaching its fourth straight title game. Monadnock beat the Wildcats for the 2019 crown.
“We were really excited. They beat us during the regular season, so we were just coming out and trying to get a win,” Monadnock junior Breann Lawrence said. “We’re confident and we’re excited for Sunday.”
The Huskies carried an 11-10 lead into the second quarter, and their defense continued to frustrate the Wildcats. A turnover led to a Shaylee Branson 3-pointer, and Lawrence followed that by converting a steal to help give Monadnock a 24-18 halftime lead.
“We’ve played great defense all year; it’s been our calling card. If you want to win a state championship, it starts with defense,” Fortes said “Tonight we did a great job containing their best players (Makenna Grillone and Avery Stewart) and that was basically the difference.”
With the defense established, the Huskies opened the third quarter with consecutive 3-pointers from Lawrence, Mea Carroll-Clough and Sydney McAllister to take a 33-18 lead.
”At halftime, we said just play defense and the shots would come,” Lawrence said. “Then we hit shots, the crowd was great cheering us on.”
Monadnock learned its lesson from the regular season game.
”We needed to be the team to go on a run to start the third quarter,” Fortes said. “We let them hang around last time we played them, so we knew we had to be the aggressors.”