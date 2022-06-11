HOLDERNESS — Sophomore pitcher Gabriella Bernier and the defense behind her led the Prospect Mountain softball team to its first NHIAA state championship to cap an unbeaten season on Saturday at Plymouth State University’s D&M Field.
Bernier allowed two earned runs on nine hits, two walks and one hit batter alongside seven strikeouts in Prospect Mountain’s 4-2 triumph over Campbell in the Division III final.
The righty struck out the side in the second inning, sent Campbell down in order again in the sixth and did not allow a run despite loading the bases with one out in the fourth.
The top-seeded Timberwolves, who never allowed more than five runs in a game all season, finished 20-0 and secured their first state title in their first state final appearance. The championship is the school’s first in any sport since 2014.
Second-seeded Campbell, which won the D-III title last year, finished 17-3.
“She’s a sophomore but she’s mature on the mound,” Prospect Mountain coach James Christie said of Bernier. “I knew she would be OK. ... I used to joke that we have the best defense that wasn’t doing a whole lot for a lot of the year (because) a lot of the games we played were blowouts and (Bernier) had a game with 20 strikeouts. It was just good to see the defense step up and do their thing, too.”
The Timberwolves opened the game’s scoring with two runs in the fourth inning and plated another two in the fifth to build a 4-1 lead entering the sixth.
Campbell junior Maddie Lane began the seventh inning with a standup triple to right field and scored on Juliana Pinceraro’s ensuing single to center field to cap the Cougars’ scoring.
Prospect Mountain senior Mackenzie Renner scored teammates Alexis Wilson and Victoria Christie with a two-out single to left field to give her team a 2-0 lead. Wilson reached on an infield single and Victoria Christie was hit by a pitch.
“We had baserunners, we just weren’t getting that timely hit,” Christie said of his team’s batting before the fourth inning. “Renner, who’s the player of the year, stayed back on the ball, drives one into left field — 2-0 and things started to loosen up a little bit after that. We were tight before that happened. But I knew it wasn’t enough against a team like Campbell.”
Bernier helped herself in the circle by leading off the fifth inning with a solo home run to left field. Michaela Gates’ sacrifice fly with nobody out later in the inning scored Gwenivere Christie, building Prospect Mountain’s 4-1 lead.
Campbell got on the board in the top of the fourth inning on senior Catherine Carignan’s single to center field that scored Lane, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame.
Cougars starting pitcher Theresa Ivas, a freshman, allowed one earned run on one hit, four walks and four hit batters alongside three strikeouts over 3⅓ innings. The Cougars received two hits from Carignan, who also relieved Ivas in the fourth inning.
“The girls all year played well and then in the last couple of games it’s been that ratcheting up the pressure and I was curious to see how they would deal with a lot of balls being put in play,” James Christie said. “It was just awesome to see the defense all around. ... Their pitcher shut us down for a long time and then we kind of cracked the seal.”