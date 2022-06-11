MANCHESTER — Sunapee starting pitcher Finn Flint didn’t have any control problems in Saturday’s Division IV championship game. The same can’t be said for Newmarket’s pitching, however.
Flint, a sophomore, seemed to breeze through the Newmarket batting order. He tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out seven to help third-seeded Sunapee beat Newmarket 10-0 at Delta Dental Stadium.
“He’s a strike machine,” Sunapee coach Tom Frederick said. “Throws strikes all the time. Mixes pitches well. He threw a real nice changeup today. Doesn’t get rattled.”
Meanwhile, the Mules used three pitchers who issued nine walks and hit three batters. Five players who reached via a walk ended up scoring, as did two of the hit batsmen. The game ended in the sixth when an Eric Nangeroni single scored Hunter Morse, which triggered the 10-run rule.
“We knew it was a tall order today,” Newmarket coach Stan Jurkoic said. “When you’re in the championship game against a good team, you can’t put guys on. You just can’t give free bases.”
Shortstop Sam Flint and center fielder Andrew Claus each had three RBIs for Sunapee (17-4). The Lakers led 2-0 after three innings, but broke things open by scoring four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Nick Nigro collected Newmarket’s only hit, a single in the fifth inning. The Mules, who won last year’s Division IV championship, completed their season with a 14-6 record.
Sunapee’s title is its first since it beat Gorham, 6-5, in the 2014 Division IV championship game. The Lakers have seven seniors on their roster.
“They’re a great group,” Frederick said. “They lost 2020, their sophomore year essentially. Last year was all wonky because they didn’t do seeding. This year was more of a normal year. They got to enjoy the full baseball experience. I think it’s important for kids to get that full athletic experience.”