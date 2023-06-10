Newmarket

The Newmarket Mules celebrate their Division IV state championship on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Graham Willerer is a dominant pitcher for the Newmarket High School baseball team, but his play at shortstop was title-winning in the NHIAA Division IV final on Saturday.

After leaving the mound after hitting the pitch count limit (124 pitches), Willerer made a bases-loaded tag out on a ball put in play to secure the Mules’ 5-4 triumph over Littleton at Delta Dental Stadium.