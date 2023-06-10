MANCHESTER — Graham Willerer is a dominant pitcher for the Newmarket High School baseball team, but his play at shortstop was title-winning in the NHIAA Division IV final on Saturday.
After leaving the mound after hitting the pitch count limit (124 pitches), Willerer made a bases-loaded tag out on a ball put in play to secure the Mules’ 5-4 triumph over Littleton at Delta Dental Stadium.
Fifth-seeded Newmarket (18-2) has now won two D-IV titles over its stretch of five straight trips to the championship game. Third-seeded Littleton (17-3) finished runner-up to the Mules the last time it reached the D-IV final in 2021.
“Crazy ending,” Willerer said.
Willerer, a sophomore right-hander, moved to shortstop after walking Cam Cook, Littleton’s first batter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Crusaders loaded the bases with one out on a Kyle Fuentes single and an intentional walk to Ross Kelly by Newmarket reliever Nick Nigro.
After a Reece Cook fly out and a quick talk from Littleton coach Anthony Bray, Juan Hernandez stepped into the batter’s box with the bases still loaded. Bray said he told Hernandez, Littleton’s lone senior, before his final at-bat just to have fun with it and let it rip.
Hernandez hit a hard shot, which Willerer fielded and then tagged out Fuentes on a hard collision. Willerer said he did not even know right away that he made the game-ending play.
“Obviously, we made them earn it,” Bray said. “That’s something we’ve always talked about is if they’re going to beat you, make them earn it. Don’t give them anything.”
Newmarket scored twice in the second inning and once in the first, third and fourth frames to build a 5-0 lead.
Nigro opened the game’s scoring with a stand-up RBI double in the first inning and Newmarket junior Cam Moran (3-for-4) drove in a run in the second on a bunt single. Willerer scored a run to build Newmarket’s 5-0 lead in the fourth before teammate Parker Sweitzer was tagged out in a pickle situation.
Mules coach Stan Jurkoic credited his team’s early offensive success to plate discipline.
“He throws a lot of curves and more off-speed stuff than some of the stuff we’ve seen in the past,” Jurkoic said of Reece Cook, Littleton’s sophomore starting pitcher. “Just patience, keeping back and getting good swings on the ball.”
After loading the bases with two outs but coming away with nothing to show for it in the fourth inning, Littleton plated all its runs in the fifth on just one hit.
Littleton junior Grady Hadlock recorded his team’s first hit against Willerer with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth — an RBI bunt that scored Hernandez. The Crusaders also scored in the frame on a Cam Cook sacrifice groundout, an errant throw to third base during a pickle and a wild pitch.
Willerer allowed two hits and seven walks alongside 10 strikeouts over six innings. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate. Nigro, a righty, allowed one hit and one walk in the seventh to earn the save.
Reece Cook, a lefty, allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks alongside five strikeouts. Littleton junior reliever JP Perez allowed one hit and struck out three over 3⅓ innings.
“They did the right things early and scored and we just showed up a little late,” Bray said.