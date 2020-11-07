Two second-half goals and a stout defensive effort led the Sunapee High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 home victory over Littleton in the NHIAA Division IV championship game on Saturday.
The title marks Sunapee’s second in three years. The Lakers (12-2) also finished as the runner-up to Newmarket last year.
Sunapee senior back Garrett Rumrill scored his first career goal following a corner kick by Parker Reed in the 63rd minute to open the game’s scoring.
Lakers coach Jack Iacopino said Rumrill’s tally energized both sides.
Littleton threw additional numbers forward and created several scoring chances in the second half but Rumrill, fellow backs Josh Heino, Andrew Claus and Maddox Cahill and senior goalkeeper Sean Moynihan (11 saves) withstood the Crusaders’ pressure to secure another shutout win. Freshman Sam Kress notched the insurance goal for Sunapee off an assist from Reed in the 73rd minute.
“I’m very proud of the boys, this group of seniors especially,” Iacopino said. “We have a huge senior class — 12 kids on the team — and they knew what it was like (to win the title). They wanted to get back here and they did.”