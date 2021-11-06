LACONIA — Shortly after winning last year’s Division IV boys soccer championship game against Littleton, Sunapee High School goalie Jake Galloway and his teammates looked ahead they figured they’d have a great chance to repeat as champions.
That belief became reality in tough fashion in Friday night’s Division IV championship game against No. 4 Woodsville, and Galloway put the finishing touches on it making three in the penalty-kick round of overtime. The third-seeded Lakers won the PK round 3-0 to secure their second straight championship via a 1-0 victory at Laconia High School’s Bank of New Hampshire Stadium.
Sunapee (18-2) was making its fourth straight appearance in the title game after it also won the title in 2018 against Newmarket, before the Mules returned in 2019 to beat the Lakers.
“At the end of last year we ended up making a mock roster of what we would have and we were excited for the season to come and to see how it would all work out,” Galloway said. ‘It worked out pretty good.”
The Lakers dominated offensively, but Woodsville goalie Camden Davidson kept them off the board by making a number of spectacular stops among his 13 saves. Woodsville defender Michael Maccini aided the cause by stepping in front of an open net to stop a shot with 11 minutes left in regulation.
Davidson’s final save was a diving stop to his right on Sam Kress’ point-blank shot, but he left the game a few minutes later on a collision that left him with an apparent shoulder injury. Woodsville (16-3-1) then turned to backup goalie Ethan Kimball to get through the final five minutes of regulation and beyond.
“He was outstanding; he came up huge,” Woodsville coach Matt Taylor said. “I can’t say enough about him. He stepped up. He was a little sore after the semifinal (win over Profile) and he was a little slow in warmups today, but you never would’ve known.
Kimball made three saves through both overtime periods before he was thrust into the pressure of penalty kicks with a championship on the line that he likely didn’t expect to see himself in when the night began. Sunapee’s Rupert Dalton set the tone on the round’s first kick by beating Kimball to the bottom right corner of the net.
“I was just keeping it composed and I knew walking out where I wanted to put it,” Dalton said. “I tried to put it right in the corner. He got a hand on it, but fortunately it went in for us. I had faith in (Galloway), we had all had faith in him, we’ve been practicing PKs all year and doing it every day. We were all confident.”
Galloway then stopped Cam Tenney-Burt’s kick, which was followed by his teammate Jacob Staughton’s successful kick. Galloway saved Sam Sarkis’ attempt, Kress gave Sunapee a 3-0 cushion, and Galloway dove forward to swat Ben Taylor’s shot to secure the championship.
“Once (Dalton) scored the first one, I knew if I saved the second one that it would be a tide changer and everything would kind of fall into place from there,” Galloway said. “So I looked over and I could tell where he was going to kick it, I guess and jumped, and it ended up going where I was looking.”
“They’ve been practicing and practicing PKs and the boys are just solid with it,” Sunapee coach Jack Iacopino said. “And (Galloway) was phenomenal. I don’t know where it came from, but he had it today and it was awesome.”
Iacopino knew that his team’s third championship in the past four years wasn’t easy, but surviving it is truly rewarding.”
“We worked hard, the kids played really well and we were in their end and we felt pretty good about it, but we just couldn’t put it on the net. (Davidson) was awesome,” Iacopino said. “It was a good game. Woodsville played really well and they kept coming.”