PLYMOUTH — The final wasn’t flawless, but the season was perfect for the Woodsville softball team.
The top-seeded Engineers capped a 21-0 campaign with a 12-3 win against No. 3 Portsmouth Christian Academy (14-3) in Saturday’s Division IV championship.
Woodsville centerfielder and leadoff hitter Maddie Roy went 5-for-5 and scored four runs to pace the Engineers, who finished with 15 hits.
PCA struck first at Plymouth State University’s Chase Field, scoring two runs in the top of the first without a hit. Elizabeth Pelletier and Liahna Messier drew back-to-back walks against Woodsville starter MacKenzie Kingsbury, and both of them scored on a ball to right field from Michaela Overhulser that turned into an two-RBI fielder’s choice and a 2-0 lead for the Eagles, but that wouldn’t last long.
Roy laid down a bunt single to open the bottom of the first, and by the end of the inning the Engineers had a 3-2 lead on three hits and three errors, and they left three on base against PCA starter Messier. Roy, Kingsbury (1-for-3, two runs, RBI) and McIntyre (3-for-4, two runs, RBI) all scored in the frame, while McIntyre and Eliza Wagstaff (1-for-4, two runs, RBI) delivered RBIs.
The Eagles answered in the top of the first as the drew four walks, the first one from Lexi Jordan and the last one from Pelletier, which forced Jordan across the plate to make it 3-3. Like the Eagles lead in the first, this tie didn’t last.
Roy led off the second with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Kingsbury. McIntyre doubled later in the inning and scored on a dropped third strike and errant throw to first base to give the Engineers a 5-3 lead.
Woodsville pushed that advantage to 9-3 in the third, once again taking advantage of PCA errors. This time, the Engineers scored four runs on five hits and three miscues. Jessica Riley, Wagstaff, Dory Roy, Maddie Roy and Leah Krull all had hits in the inning, which ended the day in the circle for Messier.
On the other side, MacKenzie Griswold came on to relieve Kingsbury to begin the top of the third, and Griswold kept the Eagles off the scoreboard. She pitched four innings, didn’t give up a hit or a run, walked one and struck out one. While she was in the circle, the Engineers added two more runs in the fifth and another in the sixth against PCA reliever Kaitlyn Shawney.
But when the seventh rolled around, Kingsbury came back into the circle for Woodsville and finished what she started. Kingsbury worked a 1-2-3 seventh with the final out coming, fittingly, when Maddie Roy nestled under a fly ball in center.