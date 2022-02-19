Second-year coach Dan Donovan emphasized to his Timberlane wrestlers to compete with confidence and intensity, but also stay loose and have fun at the NHIAA Division I championship meet.
The Owls used those qualities to win their 28th overall state title and seventh straight Division I crown on Saturday at Londonderry High School.
Codey Wild (138 pounds), Konrad Parker (145 pounds), Erik Kappler (152 pounds) Anthony Rousseau (160 pounds), Bryce Parker (182 pounds), Dom Pallaria (192 pounds) and Cooper Kelley (220 pounds) all won individual division titles in their weight class for the Owls.
Timberlane’s Malikai Colon finished runner-up to Jason Canavan in the 285-pound class.
Their performances helped Timberlane (18-1) record 265 points and qualified a wrestler in each weight class for the NHIAA Meet of Champions this coming Saturday back at Londonderry High. Salem (184 points), Nashua South (144 points), Keene (141 points) and Concord (112.5 points) were the other top-five Division I finishers.
Wild and Konrad Parker are both now three-time individual division champions.
“I think sometimes kids take too much pressure on themselves and they get too nervous and too worked up so that was kind of our theme this week, so to speak, but we’ve been talking about it all year, too — trying to get them to relax a little more, enjoy the sport,” Donovan said. “No matter what happens in a match, whether you get taken down or you take someone down, you just keep wrestling, you just keep competing.”
Plymouth Regional logged two individual state champions and four runners-up en route to winning its third straight Division III championship at Bow High School.
The Bobcats finished with 164 points. Winnisquam (86 points), Bow (81.5 points), Mascoma Valley of (79.5 points) and ConVal (76 points) rounded out the top five teams.
Pelham freshman Liz Donovan became the first female to win an individual NHIAA title by winning the Division III 106-pound weight class. Donovan pinned Raymond’s Michael Morse in 42 seconds to achieve the historic feat.
Plymouth’s Gianni Ciotti (126 pounds) and Joe Peters (132 pounds) both won individual titles. Teammates Andrew Comeau (138 pounds), Nate Ruff (152 pounds), Matthew Cleary (170 pounds) and Emmitt Nossaman (182 pounds) were each runners-up in their class.
Ciotti defeated Winnisquam’s Henry Osmer, 8-1, to win the 126-pound class. Peters pinned Campbell’s Chris Corbett in 1 minute, 28 seconds to capture the 132-pound crown.
At Goffstown High, five Hollis/Brookline wrestlers won individual state championships and two finished as runners-up to lead the Cavaliers to their sixth overall and first Division II title since 2019.
Wrestling State meets
Division I
At Londonderry High School
Team results
1. Timberlane, 265; 2. Salem, 184.5; 3. Nashua South, 144; 4. Keene, 141; 5. Concord, 112.5; 6. Bedford, 98; 7. Windham, 93; 8. Pinkerton, 70; 9. 68.5; 10. Nashua North, 60; 11. Manchester Memorial, 55; 12. Exeter, 25; 13. Manchester Central, 3.
Individual final results
106: Evan Lynch (Salem) pinned Matt Oliver (Nashua North), 5:55; 113: Brody McDonald (Salem) def. Ryan Salemi (Nashua South), 3-2; 120: Ryan O’Rourke (Salem) pinned Samuel Oakes (Windham), 1:16; 126: Kiaben Kennedy (Bedford) def. Nicolas D’Alessandro (Londonderry), 6-2; 132: Anthony Fernandez (Nashua South) pinned Aidan Williams (Windham), 1:42; 138: Codey Wild (Timberlane) def. Jariel Hernandez (Salem), 8-2; 145: Konrad Parker (Timberlane) def. August Connors (Manchester Memorial), 16-0; 152: Erik Kappler (Timberlane) pinned Damien Perez (Nashua South), 3:03; 160: Anthony Rousseau (Timberlane) pinned Gavin Gruber (Keene), 1:19; 170: Jack MacKiernan (Pinkerton) def. Austin Morris (Keene), 3-0; 182: Bryce Parker (Timberlane) def. Jason Foster (Keene), 8-1; 195: Dom Pallaria (Timberlane) def. Kody Rashed (Concord), 11-5; 220: Cooper Kelley (Timberlane) pinned Colby Vancelette (Nashua South), 0:27; 285: Jason Canavan (Keene) pinned Malikai Colon (Timberlane), 3:04.
Division II
At Goffstown High School
Team results
1. Hollis/Brookline, 219; Bishop Guertin, 191; 3. Milford, 143.5; 4. Spaulding, 131.5; 5. Merrimack, 125; 6. Goffstown, 95.5; 7. Winnacunnet, 79; 8. Portsmouth, 62; 9. Souhegan, 52; 10. Alvirne, 39; 11. Manchester West, 32.
Individual final results
106: Noah Jackson (Spaulding) pinned Jameson Keller (Hollis/Brookline), 1:45; 113: Caden Bruseo (Hollis/Brookline) pinned Anthony Almonte (Merrimack), 1:17; 120: Evan Torres (Merrimack) pinned Kyle Lajoie (Milford), 0:33; 126: Brodie Reeves (Goffstown) def. Logan Brown (Souhegan), 10-8; 132: Hunter Crea (Hollis/Brookline) pinned Noah Lallas (Spaulding), 3:32; 138: Jason DeJoie (Hollis/Brookline), def. Mitchell Krupp (Merrimack), 7-5; 145: RJ McAdams (Hollis/Brookline) pinned Logan Froehlich (Goffstown), 3:06; 152: Troy Moscatelli (Hollis/Brookline) def. Scott Lallas (Spaulding), 21-9; 160: William Murphy (Windham) def. Ryan Mercier (Hollis/Brookline), 8-1; 170: Matthew Ha (Bishop Guertin) def. Tucker McCann (Winnacunnet), 11-4; 220: Ben Kilgore (Milford) pinned Zach Connerty (Bishop Guertin), 4:45; 285: Daniel DeBernardo (Milford) pinned Rocco Geraci (Bishop Guertin), 2:53.
Division III
At Bow High School
Team results
1. Plymouth, 164; 2. Winnisquam, 86; 3. Bow, 81.5; 4. Mascoma Valley, 79.5; 5. ConVal, 76; 6. Pelham, 68; 7. Lebanon, 61; 8. Campbell, 60; 9. John Stark, 50; 10. Kearsarge, 43; 11. Raymond, 37; 12. Newport, 31; 13. Stevens, 14; 14. White Mountains, 10.
Individual final results
106: Liz Donovan (Pelham) pinned Michael Morse (Raymond), 0:42; 113: Aemon Gauthier (Winnisquam) pinned Caleb Hauptman (John Stark), 3:38; 120: Adler Moura (Bow) def. Nathan Maslanek (Pelham),11-3; 126: Gianni Ciotti (Plymouth) def. Henry Osmer (Winnisquam), 8-1; 132: Joe Peters (Plymouth) def. Chris Corbett (Campbell), 2-0; 138: Logan Allaire (Campbell) def. Andrew Comeau (Plymouth), 7-4; 145: Michael Harrington (Pelham) pinned Nick Wray (Bow), 5:07; 152: Roman Farnsworth (Macoma) def. Nate Ruff (Plymouth), 5-2; 160: Evan Lombard (Kearsarge) pinned Joseph McDowell (Bow), 0:42; 170: Chris Robbins (ConVal) pinned Matthew Cleary (Plymouth), 1:15; 182: Lukas Boulangers (John Stark) pinned Emmitt Nossaman (Plymouth), 1:19; 195: Damian Nestle (Mascoma) pinned Stephen Johnston (John Stark) 0:42; 220: Owen McKinney (Mascoma) def. Brendan Perry (Winnisquam), 6-0; 285: Hayden Robinson (Raymond) pinned Trace Borosinski.