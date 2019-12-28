MANCHESTER — Mike Wenners couldn’t recall the last time his Manchester Central girls’ basketball team won the Doug Chandler Christmas Tournament. What he does know is that the drought could end this year.
Central earned a spot in the tournament’s championship game with a 55-52 overtime victory against Conant of Jaffrey in Saturday’s winners bracket semifinals.
Conant erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force OT, but Central never trailed in the extra four minutes. Destiny Jordan led the Little Green with 18 points.
Central will play rival Manchester Memorial for the title tonight (5:30) at Simon Gym. Memorial advanced by beating Lebanon 57-52 in Saturday’s second winners bracket semifinal.
“We know (Central) real well,” Memorial coach Greg Cotreau said. “These girls have been playing together on AAU teams, travel teams and youth teams since they were young, so I don’t think there will be surprises on either side.”
Conant took its first lead in the game when Liz Gonyea made two free throws to break a 39-39 tie with 2:47 to play. Bree Pietronico gave the Little Green a 47-45 lead on a put-back with 35 seconds left in regulation, but Conant pulled even on a Silas Bernier jumper with 29.4 seconds left in the fourth.
Central’s Emily Greenwood scored four of her 10 points in overtime. Jailyn Johnson added nine for the Little Green.
“I’m spoiled with the fact that our girls historically always seem to compete pretty hard no matter the situation, but it helps that it’s a championship game on Day 3 as opposed to the second consolation game,” Wenners said. “Conant is very good. They did some stuff in the second half in particular that initially we didn’t respond well to, but we were able to get back on track and figure some stuff out. That’s what these tournaments are for.”
Gonyea led all scorers with 20. Bernier had 15 and Conant’s Emma Tenters finished with 13.
Central scored the game’s first 11 points and led 27-16 at halftime. Conant was limited to one field goal in the first eight minutes, a Gonyea layup with 1:59 remaining in the opening quarter.
“Gonyea is really good. She’s tough,” Wenners said. “I do think we got a little careless with the ball in the second half. Their intensity was up, but I think our decision-making had some peaks and valleys and I think we were in a pretty good valley in the second half with some of our attention to detail in terms of valuing the ball.”
Memorial spotted Lebanon the game’s first 11 points, but battled back to take a 30-27 halftime lead. The Crusaders extended their lead by outscoring the Raiders 14-6 in the third.
Lyric Grumblatt led Memorial with 18 points, all of which came on 3-pointers. Jennessa Brunette added 13 for the Crusaders and Tamrah Gould finished with eight.
Lebanon center/forward Rebecca Wright led all scorers with 22 points. The Raiders received nine points from both Catherine Cole and Sally Rainey.
Lebanon, a Division II program, beat Memorial in the championship game of last year’s tournament.
“Their ball pressure was disrupting us early,” Cotreau said. “I think our press turned the game around for us. We forced some turnovers and got some early baskets.”
Trinity beat Monadnock of Swanzey 60-32 in Saturday’s first game, and ConVal of Peterborough posted a 37-32 victory over Manchester West in Saturday’s second contest.
In today’s other games, West will face Monadnock at 1 p.m.; ConVal will meet Trinity at 2:30 p.m. and Conant will play Lebanon at 4 p.m.
Trinity 60, Monadnock 32
Colby Guinta scored a game-high 23 points as Trinity evened its tournament record at 1-1. The Pioneers trailed 9-5 after one quarter, but took control by outscoring the Huskies 21-6 in the second. Achol Tour added 16 for Trinity.
Grace Furze and Kaitlyn Stowell each scored eight points for Monadnock, last year’s Division III champion. The Huskies opened the tournament with a loss to Memorial.
ConVal 37, West 32
Julia Donovan tossed in 14 points and Emma Hixson finished with 12 to lead ConVal, which improved its tournament record to 1-1. The Cougars limited the Blue Knights to 10 points in the first half and led 18-10 entering the third quarter.
West received 14 points from Abuk Teng and 10 from Olivia Culver. The Blue Knights fell to 0-2 in the tourney.