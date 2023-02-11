Greg

DOVER — Greg Kageleiry was grateful for the honor and plaque. What meant the most to him, though, was catching up with the large turnout of his former players and students at Dover High School.

Dover High dedicated its basketball court to Kageleiry and rededicated its gymnasium to the late Oliver J. Adams before the boys basketball team’s game against Windham on Friday night. Adams coached football, basketball and track at the school from 1929-61.