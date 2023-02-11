DOVER — Greg Kageleiry was grateful for the honor and plaque. What meant the most to him, though, was catching up with the large turnout of his former players and students at Dover High School.
Dover High dedicated its basketball court to Kageleiry and rededicated its gymnasium to the late Oliver J. Adams before the boys basketball team’s game against Windham on Friday night. Adams coached football, basketball and track at the school from 1929-61.
When Alex Nossiff greeted his former coach after the dedication ceremony, Kageleiry immediately asked how Nossiff’s daughter, Lilly, is doing playing for the Dover High girls basketball team.
Kageleiry, 85, has lunch every Saturday with players from his 1976 Dover High School boys basketball team — his last of 11 years coaching the program.
Kageleiry was also a teacher, assistant principal and principal over his 32-year tenure at the school before retiring in 1997.
“I really believe about coaching, teaching — the reward is these guys coming over, saying, ‘Hello,’” said Kageleiry, a Dover resident and 1955 Dover High graduate.
Kageleiry, who played football, basketball and baseball at Dover High, serves on the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Board of Judges that helps choose award recipients at its annual “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” event.
Nossiff said Kageleiry, who led Dover to the 1968 Class L state title, was a passionate coach who cared about his players and still stays in touch with many of them.
“When my mother died, he called me,” Nossiff said. “That’s the kind of coach he was.”
Jerry Kelley, a 1975 Dover High graduate who played for Kageleiry, said he and his teammates respected Kageleiry because he respected them. Kelley, who now lives in Rochester, said Kageleiry was also great at speeches and could get his players to do anything.
Nossiff, a 1972 Dover High grad, said Kageleiry’s go-to speech was to remind his players just how lucky they were to play for their school. “Whenever we would stumble or look like we had lost interest, he would always tell us, ‘I would give everything I have to suit up again for Dover High School basketball,’” Nossiff said. “As soon as he said that, (it was like), ‘OK, we got it.””
“He just had his heart in it and he inspired a lot of people,” Kelley said.
Dover High School principal Peter Driscoll has tagged along to some of those Saturday lunches at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth with Kageleiry and his former players.
“Their reverence for him is unbelievable,” said Driscoll, who was a childhood friend of Kageleiry’s late son, Charles, and considers Kageleiry a mentor. “There’s, ‘Oh, I love my coach, this, that,’ ... It is beyond that. I’ve never seen it with anything else.”
Peter Wotton’s first year as Dover High School’s athletic director was Kageleiry’s last as principal. Two days before his retirement, Kageleiry was still working late after school, completing tasks still on his plate and to help set up his successor.
“I asked him,” Wotton said in a phone interview, “‘You’re here? You’re retiring in like two days.’ He said, ‘I’ve got work to do.’ That commitment kind of sticks with you. People talk about old school as being a negative thing. Well, it isn’t always a negative thing. He brought that work ethic, that commitment, that love for Dover High School and the community and the kids. That has probably stuck with a lot of people about him.”
Wotton said Kageleiry still calls him a few times every year asking how things are going and about Dover High’s sports teams.
Kageleiry, a United States Marine Corps veteran, umpired baseball (55 years) and refereed soccer (53 years) and basketball (35 years) around the Seacoast. In all his years officiating each sport, Kageleiry never worked a game at Dover High School. He felt too connected to the school even long after his retirement.
Dover Mayor Bob Carrier, a 1970 Dover High grad, and Dover school board chair Dr. Carolyn Mebert were both part of the dedication ceremony. Mayor Carrier proclaimed Feb. 10, 2023, as Coaches Day in the city.