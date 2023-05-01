Portsmouth
Portsmouth pitcher Boden Driscoll, left, congratulates catcher Frank Krupp after Krupp's two-run homer against Exeter in Monday's game.

 DAN DOYON

EXETER -- Boden Driscoll couldn’t wait to get back on the mound following last week’s underwhelming start for the Portsmouth High School baseball team against Winnacunnet.

The senior left-hander got his chance to avenge that rough outing in Monday’s start against Exeter, and showed why he is in the conversation about top pitchers in the state.