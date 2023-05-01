EXETER -- Boden Driscoll couldn’t wait to get back on the mound following last week’s underwhelming start for the Portsmouth High School baseball team against Winnacunnet.
The senior left-hander got his chance to avenge that rough outing in Monday’s start against Exeter, and showed why he is in the conversation about top pitchers in the state.
Driscoll shut down the Blue Hawks to the tune of zero earned runs on three hits, while Portsmouth’s offensive support was highlighted by a five-run fourth inning en route to a 7-1 victory. Both teams now have 7-2 records midway through the Division I season.
“I knew I had to bounce back from last game; I didn’t have my best outing,” Driscoll said. “I felt like I was trying to overpower guys last game and I know I can’t do that. I hit spots a lot better today.”
Exeter’s lone run came after an error and a RBI double by Hayden Schimoler in the bottom of the third inning. Driscoll responded by retiring the next six hitters and escaped his only other jam by stranding runners on second and third base in the sixth.
“He struggled a lot against Winnacunnet last week, but as the game went on he started to look more and more like the Boden we’re used to seeing and that’s what we saw today,” Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley said. “I’m not sure if there is any rhyme or reason to it, but he just came out and did what Boden had done for us for a few years now.”
Driscoll earned his way into the starting rotation last year and was a vital cog in Portsmouth’s run to the Division I semifinals. Driscoll was the lone returnee from the top three starters
Monday, he improved to 2-1 on the season with a 2.13 ERA, on a starting staff that also includes Matthew Minckler (2-0, 0.00 ERA) and Jake Carlisle (2-0, 2.57 ERA).
“Boden was a big part of what we were able to do last year and we knew coming in he’d be important for us,” Hopley said. “He’s been taking the ball on Mondays and has done a good job with it. He’s pretty resilient.
“He’s the same pitcher now (as when) I first saw him,” Hopley said. “He throws all three pitches for strikes regardless of count and has confidence that if the ball is put in play, the defense will play well behind him.”
Portsmouth second baseman Gar Hindle made a number of key plays in helping out Driscoll on Monday. Driscoll is committed to play at Division III St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) next fall.
“It’s just been my mix of pitches. I’ve been throwing everything pretty good,” Driscoll said. “I need to keep improving my velocity, but my ability to keep people off balance is pretty good. I’m feeling pretty good and the team is on a roll.”
Portsmouth catcher Frank Krupp gave Driscoll a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer against Exeter starter Cam Keaveney in the top of the second. The Clippers opened a 7-1 cushion in a fourth inning that was highlighted by a Minckler RBI double and a two-run single by Sebastian Lampert.
“It was two teams and just one bad inning and that was the difference,” Exeter coach Bruce Joyce said. “(Driscoll) is always going to be around the plate. He’s an experienced guy and a tough kid. Any time you go against Boden, it’s going to be tough, one way or another.”