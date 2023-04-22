MADDY HARTSOCK initially fell in love with riding as a toddler when her babysitter would take her on pony rides.
Her love for lacrosse came years later and has continued at Bishop Guertin High School.
Hartsock’s excellence at the sports will enable her to continue both at the next level, at Flagler College.
Hartsock was 3 years old when those pony rides sparked an interest that has developed into a successful venture into equestrian competition, where she has already piled up accomplishments and has bigger goals in mind.
“My babysitter when I was younger would take me on pony rides and parents thought nothing of it,” she said. “They thought it was just a little girl and her pony and nothing was going to come of it. I’m a pretty competitive person and I decided I wanted to do this.”
Lacrosse came into her life in seventh grade, and she has parlayed that into a great career for the four-time defending Division I girls champion Cardinals, and that has helped her land a scholarship to play next year at Flagler, a Division II school in St. Augustine, Florida.
There was never another choice but to keep on pursuing both at the same time.
“It’s going to be very challenging, but I love both sports so much and I couldn’t imagine not playing lacrosse and not being at the barn,” Hartsock said. “It’s just taking the challenge. Everyone is supportive, my Flagler coaches, teammates and friends. It takes a big team, but if you have a good team, anything is possible.”
Hartsock’s first equestrian competition came on a pony when she was 7 years old after training under Denise Goyea at Scarlet Hill Farm in Groton, Mass. By age 12, Hartsock rode a pony to win her age group in the American Eventing Championships.
“(Goyea) was the backbone and really supported me. She told me, ‘You can do this,’” Hartsock said. “She said It doesn’t matter how young you are and it doesn’t matter how old you are. As long as you love it, you can be great.”
Hartsock has now graduated to riding her Irish sport horses named Fred, Goose and Rooster. She has competed at a high level all across the East Coast and also has competed in Ireland and Germany.
“It’s really eye-opening to see there is a career in this because I like it so much and that’s what I want to pursue after college,” Hartsock said. “It’s more of an adrenaline rush. I’m going at a fast speed and jumping at (3 feet, 11 inches) at this speed. It’s just the competitive edge of it, trying to be fast and trying to be safe.”
Balancing equestrian, lacrosse, school and life has been an immense undertaking, but it shows Hartsock’s dedication. During the summer, she was able to have her horses home with her. But come the fall when school starts and her yearlong lacrosse schedule kicks in (with the New Hampshire Tomahawks), Hartsock doesn’t have time to fully take care of her horse.
The horses are flown down to a farm in Ocala, Florida, that is run by British trainer and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Leslie Law.
“(Law) is very supportive and knows I’m playing lacrosse in college,” said Hartsock, “so it’s cool having this double life I’m living.”
Hartsock’s typical schedule while the horses are in Florida is to attend school Monday through Thursday, fitting in practices and games after school. She hops on a plane and competes Friday and Saturday, and returns Sunday night.
Since they spend a lot of time in Florida, Hartsock’s family has bought a house there. Her brother, Max, is currently a freshman at Flagler. With her brother there and her horses at a more manageable two-hour ride away, Flagler represented a perfect opportunity to pursue both sports.
“She could easily be a D1 college player, but Flagler is a great fit for her to keep on pursuing equestrian,” BG coach Leslie Why said. “She’s an Olympic-level rider in equestrian if she keeps on pursuing it.”
Hartsock’s introduction to lacrosse came in middle school when current collegiate freshman and BG graduates Rylee Bouvier (Stanford University) and Natalie Coutou (Stonehill College) persuaded her to give it a try.
“I went to middle school with them and they were like, ‘You’ve got to play.’ They taught me to play and I fell in love with it.”
Hartsock was a standout defender for the Cardinals’ run to a fourth straight state title. This year, Why asked Hartsock to move up to midfield, and she accepted another challenge.
“She’s fearless, and I think she balances everything because she goes 100% all the time and she’s a risk-taker in all of the good ways,” Why said. “She moves from defense to midfield and doesn’t even care that she’s not some seasoned attacker.”
“She brings so much fire, so much energy and she’s such an inspiration to everybody,” Why added. “She sets the bar high with the intensity and the amount of work she puts in outside of practice.”
Hartsock has felt a lot of support from Why and assistant coach Kevin McIntyre in her pursuit of playing both sports. Hartsock won’t see her horses much this spring because she’s fully committed to helping BG’s run toward a fifth straight championship.
“The biggest thing is listening to Leslie; I always know she has our best interest in mind,” Hartsock said. “I was a defender last year and Leslie said we need you in the midfield and trusting what she has to say as a coach.”
Hartsock’s equestrian dreams complement her lacrosse goals.
“The end goal is to go to the Olympics with the horses and it’s something I’ve had my eye on and something that becomes more realistic every time I’m down there,” Hartsock said. “It’s always in the back of my head that it’s a career and a job I want to have, but the end goal would be to take a horse to represent the U.S. in the Olympics.”