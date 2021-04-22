DERRY — Pinkerton Academy boys lacrosse coach Steve Gaudreau said his team is still learning about itself five games into the season.
Bishop Guertin of Nashua has clearly moved past that stage, he said, after the Cardinals beat Pinkerton, 11-2, on a frigid Thursday night at Memorial Field.
Two days after its 14-8 home victory over the Astros in a rematch of the 2019 Division I championship game, Bishop Guertin put together a statement defensive performance.
“Clearly, BG just at this point in the season is head and shoulders above anybody else, in my mind,” Gaudreau said.
Anchored by senior defensemen and NCAA Division I commits Aidan Ahearn (Villanova), John Sullivan (Army West Point) and Matt Cranney (Merrimack), the Cardinals (3-0) held Pinkerton (3-2) scoreless in the second half.
The Cardinals held Astros senior attackman Hunter Drouin, who Bishop Guertin coach Chris Cameron regards as one of the top offensive players in the state, off the scoreboard Thursday. Drouin scored once on Tuesday.
Bishop Guertin sophomore goaltender Zach Connerty made six saves.
Gaudreau said his players had some success getting free in the second half but Bishop Guertin did not let that translate that to goals.
“We’re a very good defensive team and we took the foot off the gas on Tuesday,” Cameron said, “and that was our message (Thursday) was, ‘Let’s play four quarters of defense.’ (It was) to the point where in the last three minutes, when I wanted to take them out, they’re like, ‘I’m not leaving this field.’”
With usual notable Dawson Clark dealing with a muscle injury, the Cardinals received four goals and an assist from freshman Brady Dumont, three goals and a helper from senior Chris Heitmiller and two goals from sophomore Aiden Laurendeau. Tim Kiely and John Kirkorian also scored for Bishop Guertin.
Michael Uber and Mason Barbone each scored for Pinkerton in the second quarter before the Cardinals ended the first half on a 3-0 run to take an 8-2 lead into halftime. Sophomore goaltenders Curtis Michaud and Tyler LeBlanc combined for seven saves over a half each of work.
Pinkerton freshman Cole Frank and Bishop Guertin junior JJ Murphy each won eight faceoffs.
“We’re pretty close to being a complete team,” Cameron said. “We’ve just got to get better offensively now.”