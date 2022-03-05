GOFFSTOWN — Bishop Guertin boys hockey coach Gary Bishop said his team played hard for the opening six minutes of its NHIAA Division I quarterfinal game against Bedford.
The Bulldogs owned the final 39 minutes.
After surrendering the game’s first two goals over the opening 6:04, the Bulldogs scored five unanswered to secure a 5-2 victory over their rival on Saturday at Sullivan Arena.
Second-seeded Bedford (16-2-1) will play the winner of Saturday’s other quarterfinal bout between sixth-seeded Trinity of Manchester and third-seeded Exeter in the semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
The seventh-seeded Cardinals, who beat 10th-seeded Pinkerton Academy, 1-0, in the opening round, finished with a 10-8-3 record.
“We played perimeter for 39 minutes,” Bishop said. “You don’t win playing perimeter. You’ve got to go to the net and we didn’t go to the net and they did.”
Bishop Guertin built its 2-0 advantage behind goals from Brian Jenkins and Logan Vogel.
The Cardinals pinned Bedford in its own zone for most of the first half of the opening period, building a 5-1 shots-on-goal advantage after Vogel’s goal.
Senior forward Ethan Larochelle pulled Bedford within one and sparked its offense with a rebound power-play goal with 4:59 left in the first period.
The Bulldogs finished the opening period with a 9-8 shots-on-goal advantage.
“Our power play has been atrocious all year but with the bye week we were able to work on it a little bit and that power-play goal was huge because that gave us the confidence that we needed,” Bedford coach Jon Garrity said.
Dominic Tagliaferro scored both the game-tying and go-ahead goals for Bedford in the second period.
The sophomore forward knotted the game at 2-2 at the 3:43 mark of the middle period via a cross-ice feed from Andrew Johnson on a Bulldogs counter rush. Tagliaferro then broke the deadlock with 1:30 remaining before the second intermission with a backdoor goal off a feed from freshman Harry Dermody.
Garrity said Tagliaferro’s high motor always sets a great example for the rest of his teammates.
“The goals come when you work harder than anybody else on the ice and that’s what he does,” Garrity said. “He’s been doing that all year so we were happy to see that from him.”
Johnson scored a breakaway goal with 2:31 remaining and Brendan Thornton capped the Bulldogs’ scoring with an empty-netter with 41.3 seconds left.
The Cardinals went 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Senior Matthew Desmond made 23 saves for Bedford. Bishop Guertin senior netminder PJ Benites stopped 16 shots.
“BG certainly welcomed us to the playoffs,” Garrity said. “We just had to get our feet under us and get into that playoff mode.”
Hanover 7, Londonderry 2: Saturday at Campion Rink in Lebanon, the fourth-seeded Bears exploded for five third-period goals in the quarterfinal victory.
Hanover advanced to play the winner of Saturday night’s quarterfinal between Concord and Salem in Wednesday night’s early (5:30 p.m.) semifinal at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Mike Maloney gave Londonderry a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Hanover scored the next five goals, taking a 2-1 lead after two periods.
The Bears scored three goals in four minutes early in the third period to put the game away. Matt Walsh and Wyatt Seelig each scored twice for Hanover, and Curtis Rice added a goal and three assists. Alex Rockmore had a goal and an assist for the Bears, and Nick Lee had a goal. Jack Beirne had a third-period goal for Londonderry.
Hanover goalie Luke Ives was outstanding, with 19 saves. Jake Holdsworth had 27 saves for Londonderry.