220913-spt-heenan2

Londonderry High quarterback Drew Heenan hands the football to Andrew Kullman during Saturday’s contest at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, Rhode Island.

 CHRIS DUFFY/UNION LEADER

WARWICK, R.I. — The late, great artist Bob Ross had a name for these high school football matchups with out-of-state opponents: happy accidents.

OK, maybe Bob wasn’t thinking about scheduling athletics when he threw down some phthalo blue instead of dark sienna on whatever made-for-TV masterpiece he was working on at the time.