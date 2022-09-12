WARWICK, R.I. — The late, great artist Bob Ross had a name for these high school football matchups with out-of-state opponents: happy accidents.
OK, maybe Bob wasn’t thinking about scheduling athletics when he threw down some phthalo blue instead of dark sienna on whatever made-for-TV masterpiece he was working on at the time.
But he could have been.
When the NHIAA performed a mishmash of its Division I configuration, leaving an open week for teams to use as they wish, a brave new world appeared. Coaches and athletic directors hit the phones and arranged contests with opponents from relatively faraway places.
Merrimack has played Bonny Eagle in Standish, Maine. Exeter hosted Champlain Valley Union of Hinesburg, Vermont. Bedford is very much looking forward to its game Saturday at Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine. Later this season, Salem will visit Wachusett Regional in Holden, Mass., and Pinkerton Academy will renew its once-thriving rivalry against Brockton, Mass., in Brockton. Dover visited Sanford, Maine, and Spaulding played Edward Little of Auburn, Maine.
But none tickled the fancy as much as the Battle of the State Champions: Londonderry at mighty Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, Rhode Island.
Had there been commemorative T-shirts for sale, I would have bought one Saturday afternoon, and I’m guessing some of the hundreds of Lancer parents, grandparents, students and alumni who made the trip — outnumbering Hendricken fans — would have, too. If you liked intrigue, this game was for you: How would the Lancers, the Granite State’s best team last year and still No. 1 in the Union Leader Power Poll this week, fare against the Catholic school that has for decades dominated Ocean State high school football (and most other sports)?
The short answer: Londonderry fared somewhere between OK and good. In weather more suited for a trip to the South County beaches and slurps of Del’s Lemonade (no straw, thanks), the Lancers punched early with a first-play 65-yard, over-the-top touchdown bomb from quarterback Drew Heenan to speedster Andrew Kullman. On their next possession, they doubled their lead to 14-0.
Lancer fans were delirious.
But Hendricken, which plays a prep school-type schedule, rallied back, took the lead, then extended the lead as Lancer after Lancer cramped up in the blistering heat. Londonderry transported 500 bottles of water for the trip — and needed more by the fourth quarter. “I’m good, coach. I’m breathing,” assured Londonderry linemen Ryan Pemberton when asked if he needed a break. Meanwhile, three teammates required attention on the turf behind him.
The contest was teetering on a one-score game fairly late, but the Hawks converted key first downs down the stretch and won, 40-20.
“I think it’s something we’ll be able to hang our hat on through the year,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon. “Not that we lacked confidence, but they’re going to go into each game knowing that we got up (ahead) against the best.
“We’re obviously going to have to play well — we have a tough schedule — but it’s just good to know what it’s like to stay with a tough team,” said Lauzon. “They’re big up front, fast in the backfield, fly around on defense, they have Division I-type athletes, it’s an impressive team. Our guys should be proud. We were really close to being right there in the last few minutes.”
And then there was the whole weekend experience. The Lancers treated the matchup like a college team would, busing down on a coach bus, practicing on the University of Rhode Island turf field on Friday afternoon and staying in a nearby hotel on Friday night.
“Honestly, it was a great time ... spend a night in a hotel with your boys ... a little swimming, a little pool action. It was a great experience for all of us,” said Heenan. “It’ll definitely make us a lot closer. Good bonding experience.”
The pregame meal, said Heenan, is usually bacon, egg and cheese, and sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches prepared by parent volunteers. Saturday morning was a bit different.
“Well, I really like the sausage and cheese,” said Heenan, “but today was ... fancier, that’s a good way to say it.”
Lauzon said his players appreciated the whole experience.
“They’re coming up to us randomly and thanking us for it,” said Lauzon. “Most of them won’t play college football, but to get this experience like a college athlete was crucial.
“They (Hendricken officials) offered to come up and play us at Londonderry and I said no because we wanted to go on the road because, one, we wanted the ultimate challenge and, two, I wanted to give the kids the experience. I’ve had this idea for a while.”
The NHIAA schedule will present the same opportunity next season. Maybe the Lancers will hit the road for parts unknown. Or maybe some lucky New England powerhouse will get the full Lancer Park experience: fans everywhere, the band — and maybe cooler temperatures.
“I’ll tell you we won’t play a 1 o’clock game again,” said Lauzon. “It’ll be a 7 o’clock game somewhere. But other than that, we would definitely like to play another (out-of-state) team next year.”
Bring it on.