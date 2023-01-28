JOHN LANGLOIS answered the question with a question.
“You think I should write a book?” asked back Langlois, who admits he hadn’t given it a thought.
Sure, said the questioner. When you’ve coached basketball at seven high schools, an elementary school, a few middle schools and two colleges — assisting Rollie Massimino at one of them — the anecdotes should flow freely. Heck, one chapter alone could be about the time Massimino got Shaquille O’Neal to send along a pair of size 22 sneakers to one of his 7-foot players.
Then intersect that basketball life with a concurrent career in beauty salons — yes, beauty salons — and the book title would write itself.
“Manicures and man-to-man”? “Facials and face-guarding”? Whatever the title, the book’s theme would be consistent: success in business and basketball. On the court, Langlois has been a winner since first blowing a whistle in 1970 at the junior high level at St. Ann’s in Bridgeport, Connecticut — while he was a senior at Fairfield University. That team won the state title, he said, and the coaching bug had officially taken hold.
His 500th high school coaching victory, amassed over 37 years at seven high schools, arrived last Tuesday night when his Manchester West Blue Knights beat Merrimack Valley.
“Whatever I do ... well, my license plate says JUST WIN,” said Langlois, 74 and a Newmarket native. “I tell my players, ‘Nobody wants to lose, but who refuses to lose? There’s a big difference there.
“I’ve obviously lost a lot of games, but I’ve won a lot more than I’ve lost and I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great players.”
In a phone interview last week, Langlois, remarried and living in Bedford these days, recalled the stops in his nomadic coaching career that began in humble fashion. The jog down memory lane took a while.
“I graduated with a math degree and had a great offer to go work (for IBM),” he said. “But I love basketball so much that I took a job teaching math at an elementary school (and coaching) for 100 bucks a week.”
Meanwhile, his mom and dad back in his native Newmarket became hairdressers and built a chain of salons. “He (his father) wanted to start a beauty supply company and he wanted me to be president, janitor, salesman and marketing person. And I did that.”
And he coached. The Newmarket Junior High job opened. Dave Faucher and Paul Cormier, both of whom went on to coach at Dartmouth among their stops, were the Newmarket High varsity coaches. They moved on, Langlois became the junior varsity coach, then assisted Mel Cross to win a Class M title for the Mules in 1979. The next year, Langlois took over the Newmarket varsity and won the first of two more state crowns.
Somersworth High beckoned, so he went there and won a state title, too.
And by day, he continued to sell beauty supplies. And in 1988, he opened his own salon, and in the next 20 years, he opened 20 more. His business acumen, clearly, was working well.
“So I kept coaching those years and in 2008, I got a call from Dave Faucher, who was going to be coaching Daniel Webster College in Nashua. He asked me come coach with him. I said, ‘Dave, how am I going to go that? I have 421 employees in 21 businesses.’ He said, ‘Just sell them.’
“So I thought about it. I encouraged all the people working for me to have a meeting with themselves. I had several meetings with myself about it, and I decided to sell. So I sold them all and went and coached with Dave. I had always wanted to be an assistant college coach.
“We did that for a couple years and they (the college) ended up closing.”
Langlois landed on his feet, at Northwood University in West Palm Beach, Florida — Massimino’s post-Villanova coaching stop. Cormier had assisted Massimino at Villanova in the years leading up to the Wildcats’ NCAA championship run. And Langlois knew Cormier from way back when in Newmarket.
“But with Rollie, I didn’t get to do too much coaching,” Langlois said with a chuckle.
So back to New Hampshire it was, for stops at Bedford High, then Campbell. Then, when his mom got cancer, it was back to Florida (Lawton Chiles High in Tallahassee) to be around her. His mom passed away, and it was back to his Granite State roots, coaching at Mascenic in New Ipswich and now West for the last three years.
The profit from the sale of his salons allows him financial flexibility, he said. And these days, he owns 12 beauty schools, with his sister, from the Lakes Region to Hooksett.
“So I basically deal with this (high school basketball) like a college coach in terms of scouting and watching film,” he said.
Best memories? Langlois chose not to pinpoint one, not even the state titles. Just a collective memory of good games and great people, many of whom he has stayed friendly with.
“Watching these young men build character, become selfless,” said Langlois. “The hardest thing is build total chemistry. What that happens, when results have been good in tournaments and championships, it’s very rewarding.
“It’s been a great ride.”
But it’s not over. West will take an 8-2 record into Tuesday night’s home showdown with 10-1 Pembroke Academy.
“Big game,” said Langlois.
And maybe, just maybe, another chapter in the book.