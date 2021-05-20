DERRY — The Exeter High School boys lacrosse team has not been in many close games this spring. But this week, the Blue Hawks passed a good test with the NHIAA Division I open tournament on the horizon.
Two days after earning a 12-10 home victory over Pinkerton Academy, the Blue Hawks grinded out a 9-7 triumph Thursday night at Memorial Field.
Exeter (11-2), which received a first-round bye in the playoffs, trailed, 3-0, after the opening quarter but stormed back behind Connor Holly’s four-goal second-quarter outburst to take a 4-3 advantage into halftime. Pinkerton (9-4), which will open the playoffs June 3 against Salem, knotted the score at 5-5 in the third quarter but Jackson Hale’s go-ahead goal with 3:29 left in the frame put Exeter ahead for good.
Exeter held at least a two-goal cushion on the Astros the rest of the way after Jake Mantell’s goal with 1:26 left in the third quarter made it 7-5, Blue Hawks.
The Blue Hawks and Pinkerton were tied, 6-6, at halftime on Tuesday before the Blue Hawks pulled ahead behind a four-goal third quarter to build a 10-8 lead entering the final 12 minutes.
Aside from its two losses to unbeaten Bishop Guertin and two games with the Astros, Exeter has won the rest of its games by at least eight goals.
“I’ll take these games over blowouts all day,” Holly said. “Even if we lose them, it’s just fun to be playing competitive lacrosse. ... It’s fun to get out and play a fun game. It’s a lot better than blowing teams out.”
Holly said Exeter settled into the game and played more of its base offense in the second frame, which opened up offensive opportunities.
“I think in the first quarter we were trying to play a little too much hero ball and in the second we started moving it a little better and that’s what kind of freed up the looks around the crease,” Holly said. “We spread them (the Astros) out, which helped out.”
Pinkerton opened the game with two goals in the opening 27 seconds from Mason Barbone and Declan Turner and went ahead, 3-0, behind Hunter Drouin’s tally that came with 2.7 seconds left in the opening quarter. Astros sophomore goalie Curtis Michaud made four of his nine saves in the first frame to keep Exeter off the scoreboard.
“We felt like Tuesday they (in the) middle of the field and intensity at times really kind of overmatched us,” Pinkerton coach Steve Gaudreau said of the Blue Hawks. “To come out on your home field, set the tone like that, I thought, was really important. Against good teams, lacrosse is that game of runs so you expect you’re going to get one and then they’re going to get one right back and certainly Exeter has the ability to do that. They’re a really good team.”
Pinkerton’s Cole Frank won the faceoff battle against Exeter’s Spencer Clark and Jonah Bunnell, 11-6.
Holly finished with a game-high four goals and two assists while Hale scored twice. Mantell, Aiden Drunsic and Clark scored one goal each and Ryan Tatman made five saves, including three in the fourth quarter, for the Blue Hawks.
Pinkerton received two goals each from Barbone and Michael Uber and one each from Drouin, Riley Spellman and Turner.
“I think it’s always going to be a grind with them,” said Exeter coach and Connor’s dad Gerry Holly said of the Astros. “There’s a good chance we might see them again. That’s the one that really matters.”