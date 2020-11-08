EXETER -- It was only appropriate that the Exeter High School girls soccer team finished off its season with perfection.
From the first whistle of Sunday afternoon’s Division I championship game against Windham, the defending champion Blue Hawks dominated in flawless fashion on their way to repeating as Division I champions via a 5-0 decision at William Ball Stadium.
After last year’s 19-0 run to the title, Exeter won its 33rd straight game to cap off a 14-0 campaign in 2020 that saw the Blue Hawks outscore their opponents 62-2. Exeter has surrendered only five goals in the past two seasons.
“It doesn’t get better than this,” Exeter coach Megan Young said. “Leading up to this game they had been playing great and to end the way it did today, this definitely has to be our best game for sure.”
Young has now guided Exeter to nine championships in her 20-year tenure, with all the titles coming within the past 15 years. Sunday's win marks the third time Exeter has repeated during that stretch, with titles in 2006 and 2007 and four consecutive championships from 2009 to 2012.
Windham (5-5-2) reached the program’s first championship game with Thursday’s penalty-kick win (2-1) over Manchester Central in the semifinals.
“All things considered, the goal was to get better as the season went along, and I think we did that,” Windham coach Matt Bryant said. “We got here and we’re one of the two best teams in the state and I think we earned it.”
Exeter quickly put Windham goalie Jess Thibodeau on alert, and took a 1-0 lead nearly eight minutes into the game when Elisa Delgado caught Thibodeau out of position and banked in a deflection.
“We went into this pretty confident. We watched some of their game film and we felt like that if we could finish, they wouldn’t have a chance against us,” Delgado said. “We all knew that today would be our last game, so that just gave us the extra motivation to go to every ball and play fearless.”
Ella Fraser, who’ll be playing college soccer at Division I Murray State next fall, scored the first of her two goals midway through the second half. Brynn Roberts scored six minutes later to send Exeter into halftime with a 3-0 cushion. Fraser and Megan Rousseau scored Exeter’s goals in the second half.
Given the circumstances COVID-19 has presented this season, there will be a special place in Young’s heart for this championship. The COVID-19 protocol struck Exeter High School this week, causing the football team to forfeit it’s Division I quarterfinal game against Winnacunnet.
”It’s been a crazy year and we took today as a gift, and to be here at the end, it just doesn’t get better than this,” Young said. “For these seniors especially. They were unsure if they’d have a season, and to be here at the end and to win I’m happy for them and they certainly deserved it.
“It’s been a hell of ride, I’m just so glad we got to get through the season, considering the football team got shut down recently,” Fraser said. “I’m just thankful that we were all careful and able to be here tonight. I’m just so happy to have the team that we did.”
”(I’m) speechless,” Delgado said. “To be able to go 33 games without losing is insane, especially considering we had five goals against us total.”