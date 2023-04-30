EXETER — Kristen Beebe’s fondest memory of learning how to pitch a softball came when she was an early-grade schooler throwing the ball all over her family’s garage in Brentwood with her father, Chris.
Those humble pitching beginnings for the Exeter High School senior right-hander eventually blossomed into dominating the competition towards winning last year’s New Hampshire Gatorade Softball Player of the Year award as a junior while leading Exeter to its second Division I championship in program history.
Beebe also earned the Union Leader’s Jenny Thompson Female Athlete of the Year Award for the 2021-22 season.
“I’ve always been a pitcher, my dad and I just kept working at it and I just hit balls all over the garage and never in the strike zone, but my dad said ‘you’ll get it’,” Beebe said. “So I just kept working.”
Even with how great last year played out, Beebe is more determined to exceed those accomplishments while still winning another Player of the Year award and leading Exeter towards a second straight championship.
Beebe’s spectacular start to her senior season continued when she allowed one hit and struck out 15 batters in six innings during Friday’s 10-0 win over Bishop Guertin. She has compiled a 5-0 record thus far while striking out 72 batters during 33 innings with a 1.07 ERA, while leading defending Division I champion Exeter to an 8-0 start to its title defense.
“It gives a lot of fuel to get back there this year and I just know it can be done,” Beebe said. “That was my mindset last year that anything can be done, so go and do it. Embrace every second of it and don’t let the moment get too big and it’ll take you places.”
Exeter coach Kristen Morissette has been blessed in the pitching department after the transition from Sam Wiberg to Beebe. Wiberg was the Division I Pitcher of the Year in leading Exeter to its first championship in 2019 and was named the 2020 New Hampshire Softball Player of Year in 2020, despite the season being wiped out by COVID-19. Wiberg is currently a sophomore playing for Saint Anselm College.
Entering her 28th season as coach, Morissette had heard mentions of Beebe coming through the ranks, but she didn’t know what she had until Beebe’s sophomore year. Beebe immediately caught Morissette’s attention and she made the exceptional leap last year.
“She’s incredible, she’s got confidence about her every time she steps onto the field and her teammates behind her are confident when she’s out there,” Morissette said. “She’s got a great rapport with her catchers and works hard not only during the season, but in the offseason.”
Beebe had a 15-1 record last year with 188 strikeouts in 95 innings with a 1.03 ERA, but she stood out when it mattered most. Beebe struck out out 12 while throwing a no-hitter in Exeter’s 12-0 semifinal win over Pinkerton Academy, and piled up 15 strikeouts in Exeter’s 1-0, eight-inning victory over Concord in the championship game that capped off a 20-1 season for the Blue Hawks.
“She wanted to be the best pitcher every time she stepped onto the field and be unhittable, which is not easy to do in Division I because there are so many great hitters,” Morissette said. “The bigger the moment, the brighter she shines for the part. She likes the competition, likes the game in the line with the ball in her hands.”
Beebe comes from an athletic family, as her father was a three-sport athlete and Exeter graduate, and her mother, Paula, ran track while growing up in Methuen, Mass. Beebe’s brother and 2020 Exeter graduate, Nick, is currently a junior on the University of Southern Maine wrestling team.
Once pitching became Beebe’s passion she dove in full speed and never looked back.
“Probably around 14U and 16U, I just started to really get a knack for it and decided what I wanted to do. Pitching was my thing and I just really started focusing on that,” Beebe said. “I’ve always been pitching since 14U every week and just right through then, I’ve just really been working hard training for pitching.”
Beebe has played AAU through the Londonderry-based New England Fusion and will continue to play showcase tournaments through the program this summer before she plays at Division III Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.). She’ll be majoring in business management with a goal in mind to eventually own her own business.
“I’ve always had my eyes on Endicott and I kind of always knew where I wanted to attend at the beginning of (last) summer,” Beebe said. “They’re a winning program, I love the coaches, they’re uplifting and coach well. I just love the academics and everything that comes with it.”
Exeter senior catcher Emma Plourde has been playing with Beebe since they were 8 years old. Plourde is also a cleanup hitter for an Exeter offense that has given Beebe plenty of cushion this season by piling up an average of over 11 runs per a game. Plourde will be playing next spring at Division III Salve Regina University (Newport, Rhode Island).
“It’s an honor to catch for her, she makes everything easy. All I have to do is sit back there and look good,” Plourde said. “That’s every catcher’s dream is to just sit there, relax and have fun.”
“She’s always been fierce, she’s always wanted to win,’ Plourde said. “She always puts her best foot forward. All the time she’s able to work out of adversity. She doesn’t freak out when they get the bat on the ball. She just gets right back on the circle like nothing happened.”
Beebe said it’s been a long road to get where she is, but the key has been to learn something from every situation that has been thrown in front of her.
“It’s just maturing mentally and physically and just having that goldfish mindset that everything is in the past and that already happened,” Beebe said. “It’s just adapting, learning and just being with the team all three years I’ve been on varsity. You get used to pitching to older girls and getting into random situations.”
Morissette has nothing but praise for how Beebe has represented the Exeter program.
“She really puts the work in; I can’t say enough good things about her,” Morissette said. “She is a great pitcher, a great leader and a great person. She’s a great student, a great kid and always has a smile on her face. She loves the game, talks the game and it’s great to see it.”
Beebe and the Blue Hawks’ quest towards a repeat continues this week, culminating with Friday’s trip to Hampton against fellow undefeated team and rival Winnacunnet (8-0).
Beebe has also compiled over 380 career strikeouts and has a decent chance to eclipse the 500-strikeout milestone.
“I’m confident in my team, I know what we can do and I see us at practice working hard,” Beebe said. “I just know we’re going to peak at the right time and be ready to play any team.”