Exeter's Addison MacNeil runs off the field to celebrate with her coaches after celebrating the Blue Hawks' 2-0 Division I championship victory over Winnacunnet on the field with her teammates Sunday afternoon in Bedford.
Exeter players celebrate their 2-0 Division I championship victory over Winnacunnet Sunday afternoon in Bedford.
Winnacunnet's Grace Vander Els hits the deck after colliding with Exeter's Ainsley Grant during Sunday afternoon's Division I championship game in Bedford.
Winnacunnet's Maia Delano tries to get the ball through Exeter's Izzy Steiner, left, and Garen Steiner during Sunday afternoon's Division I championship game in Bedford.
Exeter's Addison MacNeill keeps the ball from Winnacunnet's Hayden Adams during Sunday afternoon's Division I championship game in Bedford.
Exeter's Addison MacNeill is congratulated by teammate Garen Steiner, right, after scoring a goal during Sunday afternoon's Division I championship game against Winnacunnet in Bedford.
Exeter's Addison MacNeill deflects this pass attempt by Winnacunnet's Hayden Adams during Sunday afternoon's Division I championship game in Bedford.
Exeter's Danica Caron defends Winnacunnet's Mazie Snell during Sunday afternoon's Division I championship game in Bedford.
Exeter's Addison MacNeil, left, and Ainsley Grant celebrate their 2-0 Division I championship victory over Winnacunnet Sunday afternoon in Bedford.
BEDFORD -- For the time, the rival high school field hockey programs separated by just 13 miles down Route 101 met for the Division I championship on Sunday, with No. 2 Exeter defending its crown with a 2-0 win against top-seeded Winnacunnet.
Exeter broke a scoreless tie in the second half on goals by seniors Addison MacNeil and Ella Raymond to cap off a dominant afternoon at Bedford High School.
“There is no one else I would’ve wanted to end this with (than Winnacunnet) today,” Exeter coach Deb Grott said. “They have a very good program, but an addition to that is they are rivals and we tried not to think about that today.”
Grott has now coached Exeter (17-1-1) to three championships in five title game appearances during her tenure, as the Blue Hawks also beat Pinkerton Academy in 2013 and Windham last year. Winnacunnet (16-2-1) handed Exeter its only loss during the regular season, 3-2.
“It’s sometimes hard for high school girls, but we tried to talk them down off that ledge and just go out there and play,” Grott said. “And they did that.”
Winnacunnet coach Heidi Hand has built the model program in the state ever since taking over the Warriors in 2010, guiding Winnacunnet to six championships in nine title game appearances. Hand said the Warriors simply had no answer to how Exeter played on Sunday.
“I’ve got to give them credit. (Exeter) came out strong, they came out hard and they’re a great team and we knew this was going to be a game,” Hand said. “They came out here and every ball was their ball. I feel bad for our kids. They fought hard, but it just didn’t go our way.:
Exeter immediately pressured Winnacunnet’s defense from the start, but was held off by freshman goalie Amber Morgado.
MacNeil finally broke through for Exeter with a goal to give the Blue Hawks a 1-0 lead with 11:31 left in the third quarter. MacNeil also scored twice in the final six minutes of last year’s come-from-behind 2-1 championship win over Windham.
“It’s very overwhelming and I’m kind of speechless right now,” MacNeil said. “We knew that if we kept knocking at the door eventually one was going in. I think I rolled my ankle in celebration (of the goal), but it was nice to have a little wiggle room.”
Raymond then truly gave Exeter some breathing room when she beat Morgado to give Exeter a 2-0 lead with 10:57 left in regulation off an assist from MacNeil.
“Not having to come back from down 1-0 kind of gave us the assurance that we’ve got this,” Raymond said. “Addie shot from the right and I just happened to be there at the goal to tap it in.”
Now the Warriors are repeat champions.
“It’s honestly surreal. Going into this, we knew we had a chance to go back-to-back, but it’s beyond believable right now,” Grant said. “We worked so hard for this and it’s honestly better than I expected. It feels so good to leave with a win in the last game.”