BEDFORD -- For the time,  the rival high school field hockey programs separated by just 13 miles down Route 101 met for the Division I championship on Sunday, with No. 2 Exeter defending its crown with a 2-0 win against top-seeded Winnacunnet.

Exeter broke a scoreless tie in the second half on goals by seniors Addison MacNeil and Ella Raymond to cap off a dominant afternoon at Bedford High School.