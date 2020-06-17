Exeter High's Megan Olszewski on Wednesday was named the 2019-20 Gatorade New Hampshire Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Olszewski is the first such honoree to be chosen from Exeter.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.
The senior goalkeeper led the Blue Hawks to a 19-0 record and the Division I state championship this past season. Olszewski allowed just three goals and posted 16 shutouts. She did not allow a goal in three postseason games, capping the run with an eight-save performance in a 2-0 win over Londonderry High in the state final.
A first-team all-division selection, she concluded her high school soccer career with 51 wins and 38 shutouts.
Olszewski was diagnosed with dyslexia in first grade and has suffered from school-induced anxiety. As a junior, she raised money to host a free screening and panel discussion of the documentary film “Angst,” about anxiety in high-school students. She has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics, and she has donated her time on behalf of multiple community service initiatives through the Exeter High School National Honor Society.
Olszewski has maintained a weighted 4.51 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at the University of Massachusetts.