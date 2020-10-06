The players were on the field in uniform, pregame music was playing and acting athletic director Tom Kozikowski was in the press box preparing to announce the names of the girls on each soccer team.
For the first time in a long time, things seemed normal at Portsmouth High School.
COVID-19 brought uncertainty regarding fall sports to every NHIAA high school this year. Nowhere was that more evident than at Portsmouth, which was the last Division I school to decide that it would go forward with sports like soccer, field hockey and football this fall. That’s why last Thursday’s girls soccer game between Portsmouth and Winnacunnet — a game Portsmouth won in overtime — felt so good to so many. It was the first athletic contest held at the Portsmouth athletic complex this fall.
“It was fantastic,” Portsmouth boys lacrosse coach Chad Vischer said. “It was great to hear the music and the girls warming up and seeing familiar faces with the parents coming through. It was exciting. We had accomplished what we were trying to do, which was get kids out on the field.”
Vischer is one of several Portsmouth coaches working as “Covid Cops,” as Kozikowski calls them. These are primarily Portsmouth coaches who make sure safety protocols that have been put in place are followed by everyone who participates in or attends an athletic event at Portsmouth High.
Vischer was on duty in the school parking lot before Friday night’s football game against Winnacunnet wearing a T-shirt that reminded people to wear a mask. He and others monitored social distancing and directed those allowed to attend the game where they had to go to check in. As is the case with all Division I schools, no visiting fans are allowed at Portsmouth athletic contests, and even the home crowd was limited.
“It’s kind of therapeutic for me to be here,” Vischer said. “To be with the other coaches and to see what I like to see, which is kids playing sports and having fun and the community built through it.”
Winnacunnet beat Portsmouth 14-7 in Friday night’s football game, but the outcome didn’t seem as important as it might be in a typical year.
“Watching the news all summer I didn’t think we’d be able to play,” Portsmouth linebacker Jon Moats said. “Then I was told we weren’t going to have a season. Really excited I got to have a senior season. I would rather lose than not play at all.”
The sudden passing of longtime Portsmouth athletic director Rus Wilson on Aug. 31 added to a summer of discontent. It was a huge blow to all involved with Portsmouth athletics. The Portsmouth community lost Wilson the same day a meeting was scheduled to discuss how the high school could safely move forward with fall sports. His loss seemed to create more uncertainty.
“Pretty much talked to the guy every day for the last 28 years — even if it was to make fun of him or vice-versa,” Kozikowski said. “He was in the hospital room the next day after each of my kids was born. He was like a second father to my kids.
“The weekend before Rus passed away a subcommittee was formed. At that point the only sports that were going to be allowed to compete were golf and cross country. There was a big community push to get some type of action, I guess you could say, with what we were going to do with the sports situation. Every town around us was playing. They were playing all sports as well.
“I’m just happy we were given a chance to show that we do know how to do this to get these kids out there and play. Once that announcement was made that we got the green light for sports the whole energy of this school — especially athletics — changed.”
“It’s been difficult,” Vischer said. “It’s been a struggle for the community. There was so much uncertainty people didn’t know which way to go. We’ve lost kids to private schools — local private schools — and part of that was remote learning versus in-person. I’ve lost three of my seniors this year who have all gone to prep schools for a variety of reasons, one of which was this situation athletically.
“It became about frustration while we were waiting to finally get an answer. Then with the passing of Rus Wilson … that kind of overtook our community. What was becoming a boiling point, I see it as something that pulled us together here at the high school.”
Wilson, who served as the city’s recreation director for 42 years, was thrust into the AD job at Portsmouth 15 years ago when the school was struggling in sports across the board. Even back then Kozikowski worked as Wilson’s sidekick.
Last Friday, for the second night in a row, Kozikowski was perched in the school’s press box before and during the Portsmouth-Winnacunnet football game. It was Senior Night, he was handling the announcing, and, for at least a couple hours, things were a little closer to the way they’re supposed to be.
“It was bittersweet to be honest with you,” Kozikowski said. “I was so happy for the kids. So happy for the parents. But at the end of the day I was sad. I was like, ‘Rus should have been here. He should be here.’
“It’ll be good. We’re just going to keep busy, Keep moving on, and do what he would want us to do, and that’s do our job well. We’re not going to replace Rus Wilson at this school — ever. As far as what he did for kids, and how he instilled pride and school spirit in athletics, he’s one of a kind. There’s no question about it.”