DERRY — Connor Fennell turned in one of his better pitching performances in a Londonderry High School uniform Saturday afternoon, and that’s exactly what the Lancers needed from him.
Fennell tossed a complete game and struck out nine to help Londonderry defeat rival Pinkerton Academy 3-2 in a game between programs that met in last year’s Division I championship game.
Fennell, a senior who is headed to the Winchendon (Mass.) School next year, limited Pinkerton to seven hits.
“It was one of the hotter days we’ve had and I had to get used to that, but just the energy from playing Pinkerton … the adrenaline really got me through the game today,” Fennell said. “All my pitches felt good. They were all working for me, and I was throwing them all for strikes, for the most part.”
Londonderry did all of its scoring in the first inning against Pinkerton starter Garrett Hammer, but Hammer pitched five scoreless innings after that. Casey Watson came on in relief of Hammer and pitched a clean seventh.
The victory raised Londonderry’s record to 9-1. The Lancers are alone at the top of the Division I standings. Pinkerton, last year’s Division I champion, fell to 7-3.
The Astros cut into a 3-0 deficit when Brendan Horne tripled to drive in Cole Yennaco in the bottom of the third. Horne made it 3-2 later in the inning by scoring on a wild pitch. Fennell held Pinkerton to three baserunners after that.
“I thought we battled,” Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. “Anytime you face a pitcher like Fennell, the goal is to battle, battle, battle. I thought we had opportunities. Once he settled in, I think you saw what Garrett’s capable of. We have a lot of confidence that he can pitch big games for us.”
One of the game’s biggest plays occurred in the second, when Pinkerton’s Matthew Barbuto hit an apparent double with one out, but he was called out for not touching first base after Londonderry appealed. Pinkerton’s next two batters each singled.
Jayden Hamilton, Owen Carey and Kevin Rourke scored for Londonderry. Carey had a single that scored Hamilton, Rourke drove in Carey with a single and then Rourke scored on a single by Drew Heenan. The Lancers had three hits in the first inning, and three hits over the next six innings.
“We’re certainly happy with the win, but there are some things we definitely have to work on,” Londonderry coach Brent Demas said. “We were prepared and got off to a good start, but Pinkerton outplayed us six out of the seven innings. We’ve had a really solid offensive approach for most of the season, but we abandoned it today, for some reason. We’ll get it back.”
Carey and Rourke each had two hits for the Lancers. Horne, Barbuto and Josh Jones had two-hit games for the Astros.
“Any time you play in a game like this, emotions are high,” Campo said. “It was two good teams going against each other and I thought it played out that way.”